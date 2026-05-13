3 Brewers Who Could Win Major Individual Awards in 2026

For a team that's often credited with winning despite a lack of superstar talent, the Milwaukee Brewers sure do have some studs.

It didn't matter that the Brewers traded away former ace Freddy Peralta this offseason, because this pitching staff has still been a top-10 group in the sport. And the offense is chock-full of impact bats, including some who could rack up All-Star appearances in the next few seasons.

So today, let's take a look at three Brewers players who could feasibly win individual awards this season -- because frankly, it wasn't even that easy to just choose three.

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Jacob Misiorowski - NL Cy Young Award

May 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) celebrates after earning the final out of the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

If the season ended right now, Misiorowski might get this writer's nod for Cy Young. He's leading the planet in strikeouts, and Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates is the only National Leaguer who has both a better ERA (1.98) and WHIP (0.64) than "The Miz" does.

Beyond the numbers, Misiorowski is becoming must-watch television, and voters will be likelier to give him the nod the more times they've actively sought out one of his games when they didn't have anything else to watch or cover that day.

Aaron Ashby - NL Reliever of the Year

May 6, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

This is typically a closer's award, but Devin Williams won it for the Brewers without recording a save in 2020. What if Ashby, who somehow leads the majors in wins with seven as of Wednesday, wound up with an ERA in the low twos or better, and worked his way to 15 wins?

Brice Turang - NL Most Valuable Player

May 9, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) fields the ball against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

This award seems to have Shohei Ohtani's name penciled in every season, but the two-way Los Angeles Dodgers superstar isn't hitting like he normally does. If his pitching stats regress a bit, voter fatigue could set in.

Meanwhile, Turang is quietly getting better every season, with a .943 OPS that ranks fifth among NL qualifiers, eight stolen bases, and his typical Platinum Glove caliber defense at second base. In an era when defense and baserunning are gaining appreciation, Turang might be the ultimate MVP darkhorse.