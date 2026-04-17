3 Prospects Who Could Push for Brewers Roster Spots in Near Future

The Milwaukee Brewers had the best regular-season record in the league last year, but it wasn't enough to take down the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers. As a result, they came into the offseason needing to make a few small adjustments to the roster if they wanted to close the gap on the Dodgers in the near future.

So they traded Caleb Durbin, Freddy Peralta, and Isaac Collins, which made the roster a bit worse right now, but upgraded it quite a bit in the long run. As a result, the Brewers could see a few of their top prospects heading to the big leagues this season.

Which Brewers prospects could push for promotions to the big leagues in the near future?

OF Luis Lara

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara plays catch during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first one seems obvious if you've followed minor league baseball early this year. If not, let me fill you in.

Brewers outfield prospect Luis Lara is slashing .414/.500/.603 with two home runs, a triple, three doubles, 10 stolen bases, and more walks than strikeouts. He's a glove-first outfielder with the potential to be MLB's next great defender. His production at the plate is unheard of, as most scouts aren't bought in that he could be a big league hitter.

With Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio out (though Chourio should be back in the near future), Lara is the perfect player to come up and fill the gap for the time being. At worst, he's an elite defender. At best, he's a top-of-the-lineup bat with Gold Glove defense in the outfield.

RHP Logan Henderson

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brewers pitching prospect Logan Henderson should be given a long look at the big league level. He held a 1.78 ERA across 25 1/3 innings last year in the big leagues. He tossed two innings and surrendered two runs in his first appearance this year. But he's been dominant in Triple-A, tossing 9 1/3 innings while allowing three hits and one earned run. Henderson has the potential to be a middle-of-the-rotation arm right now. The Brewers need another pitcher on the roster. Giving him an extended look wouldn't be a bad idea.

UTL Jett Williams

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jett Williams is pictured before playing a spring training game on March 12, 2026. | Curt Hogg / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The final name on this list is Jett Williams. There are reasons why he's a good fit for the big league roster and reasons why he doesn't fit right now. The only reason why he doesn't fit right now is that he's struggled in the minor leagues this year.

But he's a good fit for the roster because the Brewers have holes at all the positions he plays. They need an infielder, as Luis Rengifo has been a disaster. They also need an outfielder, as Yelich and Chourio are injured.

Williams is the perfect fit. He could be the do-it-all utilityman this season, but he needs to produce at the minor league level for a few weeks before a call-up is warranted.