3 Prospects Who Could Push for Brewers Roster Spots in Near Future
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The Milwaukee Brewers had the best regular-season record in the league last year, but it wasn't enough to take down the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers. As a result, they came into the offseason needing to make a few small adjustments to the roster if they wanted to close the gap on the Dodgers in the near future.
So they traded Caleb Durbin, Freddy Peralta, and Isaac Collins, which made the roster a bit worse right now, but upgraded it quite a bit in the long run. As a result, the Brewers could see a few of their top prospects heading to the big leagues this season.
Which Brewers prospects could push for promotions to the big leagues in the near future?
OF Luis Lara
The first one seems obvious if you've followed minor league baseball early this year. If not, let me fill you in.
Brewers outfield prospect Luis Lara is slashing .414/.500/.603 with two home runs, a triple, three doubles, 10 stolen bases, and more walks than strikeouts. He's a glove-first outfielder with the potential to be MLB's next great defender. His production at the plate is unheard of, as most scouts aren't bought in that he could be a big league hitter.
With Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio out (though Chourio should be back in the near future), Lara is the perfect player to come up and fill the gap for the time being. At worst, he's an elite defender. At best, he's a top-of-the-lineup bat with Gold Glove defense in the outfield.
RHP Logan Henderson
Brewers pitching prospect Logan Henderson should be given a long look at the big league level. He held a 1.78 ERA across 25 1/3 innings last year in the big leagues. He tossed two innings and surrendered two runs in his first appearance this year. But he's been dominant in Triple-A, tossing 9 1/3 innings while allowing three hits and one earned run. Henderson has the potential to be a middle-of-the-rotation arm right now. The Brewers need another pitcher on the roster. Giving him an extended look wouldn't be a bad idea.
UTL Jett Williams
The final name on this list is Jett Williams. There are reasons why he's a good fit for the big league roster and reasons why he doesn't fit right now. The only reason why he doesn't fit right now is that he's struggled in the minor leagues this year.
But he's a good fit for the roster because the Brewers have holes at all the positions he plays. They need an infielder, as Luis Rengifo has been a disaster. They also need an outfielder, as Yelich and Chourio are injured.
Williams is the perfect fit. He could be the do-it-all utilityman this season, but he needs to produce at the minor league level for a few weeks before a call-up is warranted.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow zpretzel