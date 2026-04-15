Brewers Hit Jackpot With Latest Jackson Chourio Injury Update

The Milwaukee Brewers came into the season with high expectations, but before they could get off the ground, they lost star outfielder Jackson Chourio to a fractured hand that was suffered while representing his country in the World Baseball Classic.

This injury is a reminder of the risks that come with playing in an event away from the Brewers camp. On the other hand, this kind of injury could have happened just as easily in Brewers spring training.

Either way, the Brewers miss having Chourio in their lineup. But they might not have to miss him for too much longer. Brewers reporter Curt Hogg recently reported that Chourio is expected back in Milwaukee sometime in early May.

Jackson Chourio eyeing a return in May

Feb 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Christian Yelich’s initial timeline to return is mid to late May, according to the Brewers," Hogg wrote in a post to X on Tuesday. "Jackson Chourio’s estimated return has also been bumped back to early May, per the latest injury report. Quinn Priester is expected to begin a rehab assignment next week."

While the Brewers were hopeful to get him back in April at some point, that never seemed too realistic. Considering some broken hands and broken bones can take over two months to heal, the fact that Chourio is expected back on the roster in the next few weeks is big news for Milwaukee.

Last season, Chourio slashed .270/.308/.463 with 21 home runs and 21 stolen bases. He provides good defense and speed, too, as well as the fire and passion that he's known for. Getting him back in the lineup in early May will be like hitting the jackpot for the Brewers.

Brewers desperately need Jackson Chourio back in the lineup

Feb 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Brewers need him back on the roster as desperately as ever, especially after Christian Yelich's injury has sidelined him for the next few weeks, if not longer.

The Brewers are 8-8 on the season and losers of their last six games. Two of their three starting outfielders have a negative WAR on the year, and Yelich is on the injured list. This isn't the kind of production that results in many wins or a playoff push later down the line.

Adding a top-of-the-lineup bat like Chourio to the lineup again will be like a breath of fresh air. And the Brewers will likely only have to wait a few more weeks for him to be back.