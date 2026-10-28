Aaron Ashby Makes MLB Postseason History in Brewers Game 4 Loss

To say Aaron Ashby is having one of the best postseason runs ever by a relief pitcher is an understatement. With 2.1 scoreless innings in Game 4, the left-hander now has 18 consecutive scoreless innings this postseason.

That broke the record for most consecutive scoreless innings to start the postseason. The previous best was 16 innings by Andrew Miller, as a member of the Cleveland Indians in 2016. More impressively, Ashby's 18 innings lead all Brewers pitchers this postseason. The next closest is left-hander Robert Gasser's 15.

Ashby broke the record with a scoreless ninth inning. He added a scoreless 10th inning and retired his only hitter faced in the 11th. Unfortunately, the efforts didn't translate into a win, as the Brewers were unable to close out Game 4 of the World Series.

How Much Has Aaron Ashby Mattered to the Brewers This Postseason

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) reacts during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he may not win the World Series MVP, Ashby has been critical to the Brewers' postseason run. Milwaukee is on the cusp of winning its first World Series championship thanks to the left-hander anchoring its bullpen.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy has been aggressive in managing the bullpen. His confidence in his top relievers has made a huge difference. Ashby has struck out 20 while allowing just five hits and walking three in his 18 innings. He's also recorded saves in two games in the National League Championship Series and Game 2 of the World Series.

Ashby has never been a one-inning reliever. In eight of his nine postseason relief outings, he's gotten at least five outs. He also pitched on no rest in three of his nine appearances, showing the type of trust that Murphy has in him. The Brewers won in the first eight games he appeared in.

It has also helped that the Brewers have been in a lot of competitive games this postseason, where a pitcher like Ashby makes such a large impact. Unfortunately, MLB does not have an award for the most outstanding player or pitcher in the postseason. But no one will forget the amazing run that Ashby has put together this October.

With the World Series going to a fifth game, it's another opportunity for Ashby put put his stamp on the postseason. A strong outing in Game 5 could be the difference if he's crowned World Series MVP. But fatigue could also be a factor, as he might be pitching his fourth game in six days.