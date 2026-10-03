Most Critical Pitcher vs. Hitter Matchup That Could Decide the Brewers-Padres Series

The Milwaukee Brewers will host a red-hot San Diego Padres squad that easily dispatched the Chicago Cubs. For the Brewers to advance to the NLCS, they will need to control the top of their lineup. That means finding a way to shut down Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado in big moments.

To achieve that, they'll need a big series from Abner Uribe. The flamethrowing reliever will likely get the most matchups against Tatis and Machado, especially late in the game. The two Padres stars combined for seven hits and two home runs in their takedown of the Cubs.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy likely has that part of the lineup circled for the series. Uribe makes the most sense to target the top third of the Padres lineup in the late innings, which will feature both Tatis and Machado.

The inning in which it occurs will be less important to Murphy, as this pitcher-hitter matchup is more critical in how he'll navigate each game. The 26-year-old right-hander pitched the final two innings of last year's NLDS, closing out the Cubs with his only postseason save. So Uribe's no stranger to getting big outs at this stage.

Abner Uribe vs. Fernando Tatis Jr. Matchup May Decide Brewers' NLDS Outcome

Sep 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) celebrates with third baseman Manny Machado (13) after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Uribe has the ideal stuff to neutralize right-handed hitters. He relies on a heavy sinker that averages just under 99 MPH with big arm-side run, then a slider in the upper 80s with just as much movement in the opposite direction.

The good news for the Brewers is that they will ask one of their top relievers to continue what he does best. Uribe has held opposing righties to a .136/.213/.182 slash in 2026. With Milwaukee needing to quiet Tatis, Machado, and Ty France at the top of the Padres lineup, they have the right guy.

There isn't much history between Uribe and the two Padres stars. The right-hander has faced Tatis and Machado a total of seven times in four seasons. Tatis and Machado are a combined 2-for-6 at the plate with a walk. However, none of those carry the same weight as what could occur over this upcoming postseason series.

The natural counter that Padres manager Craig Stammen will have is to split Tatis and Machado with a left-handed bat. The only question will be if Stammen wants Gavin Sheets, Jackson Merrill, or Dustin Harris batting second in their lineup. Uribe's looming presence in the Brewers bullpen could factor into that decision.

How the Brewers Can Maximize Abner Uribe's Impact in NLDS

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) throws a pitch in the eighth inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, June 22, 2026. The Brewers won, 2-1, in 10 innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One other possibility to note is that the Padres won't have too many left-handed bats off the bench. Their NLDS roster carries just five left-handed hitters. Uribe isn't as effective against lefties, but still holds them to under a .700 OPS.

That means Murphy will be able to utilize Uribe against that part of the lineup after a right-hander starts. That means after Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson's respective starts, where Stammen can't surprise him with a left-handed pinch-hitter.

The other two starts, likely going to Shane Drohan and Robert Gasser, could yield a more interesting strategy. Given how right-hand heavy the Padres roster is, Murphy may elect to summon his right-handed relievers earlier than expected.

If Uribe has an NLDS similar to how he pitched in the regular season, the Brewers have a strong chance of advancing to the National League Championship Series. Coming off a 103-win season, they're certainly hoping to be playing this season's final series.