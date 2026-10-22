Most Critical Pitcher vs. Hitter Matchup That Could Decide the Brewers-Rays Series

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays for the World Series. Milwaukee is just four wins away from the ultimate glory and will need every edge they have to defeat a team cut from a similar cloth as them.

For the Brewers to have a chance of winning it all, they need to neutralize the top of Tampa Bay's lineup. Yandy Díaz and Junior Caminero are two of the best right-handed hitters in the game right now, so that assignment falls on Abner Uribe.

Pat Murphy will have that part of the lineup circled throughout the series. They'll look at what Uribe did well in similar situation in past series and try to learn from it.

Why Abner Uribe Will Play a Critical Role in the Brewers-Rays World Series

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) pitches during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Uribe was already viewed as the key reliever in the Brewers' NLDS matchup against the Padres. This dynamic is no different now than it was back then.

Uribe's 100 MPH sinker and big slider combination matches up strongly against right-handed hitters. Uribe held opposing righties to a .136/.213/.182 slash in the 2026 regular season. In the postseason, they're 4-for-15 at the plate, with most of that damage coming in the NLDS. Dodgers' right-handed bats were 1-for-6 against him in the NLCS, although he did have a Game 3 hiccup.

While the slider will be a key pitch for Uribe, both Díaz and Caminero have fared relatively well against right-on-right sliders in the regular season and postseason. Díaz is hitting .373 with a .618 slugging percentage, while Caminero is hitting .248 with a .484 slugging percentage.

So it's a case where Uribe needs to be on point and avoid a mistake. Depending on the situation, a poorly-located slider could spell doom for the Brewers in that game and could cause a series-swing moment.

How the Rays Might Counter Abner Uribe

Oct 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks (34) hits a double in the third inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays won't necessarily need to change their lineup from the ALCS. In their Game 6 lineup, they had two lefties, Jonathan Aranda and Liam Hicks, hitting between Díaz and Caminero.

The risk with pushing Uribe in that part of the lineup is exposing him to left-handed bats. His stuff doesn't match up as well against opposite-handed hitters. Neutralizing Díaz and Caminero is important because the rest of their lineup could have opportunities to win the game.

That's where JoJo Romero, DL Hall, and Aaron Ashby come into play. Given the Rays lineup is very left-hand heavy, it could be a shorter leash for Uribe. It could be a longer leash for Ashby and Hall in critical situations. Because it's unlikely the Brewers are going to be overly worried about Ben Williamson, Ryan Vilade, or Nick Fortes coming off the bench.