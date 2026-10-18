ALCS Game 5 Could Decide Brewers World Series Opponent

The Milwaukee Brewers are sitting pretty as they wait for the American League Championship Series to conclude. But they could have a pretty good idea of who will oppose Jacob Misiorowski in Game 1 of the World Series based on who's starting Game 5 of the ALCS.

The Guardians and Rays are locked up 2-2 in the ALCS, but will start their aces in a pivotal Game 5. Both Drew Rasmussen and Parker Messick will start, setting up both starters to start Game 1 of the World Series on four days' rest.

Such a scenario would come to pass if the ALCS goes the full seven games. The series is already guaranteed to go six games, with both teams picking up two wins. If the series concludes in the minimum number of games, then both the Guardians and Rays may want to give their ace a rest day and start them in Game 2 against Logan Henderson.

So while the Brewers wait for the game, it won't stop them from scouting out their next opponent. Considering the historical context of Game 5s in a best-of-seven series, in which the winner takes the series 67% of the time, this game could very well determine their next opponent.

All-Star Pitching Duel Highlights World Series Game 1 Matchup

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) is relieved during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have to be careful not to let a long layoff impact their execution in the World Series. They'll go eight days between games, thanks to their four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

That sets up Game 1 for a battle of All-Star starters for early control of the series. Both Rasmussen and Messick were named American League All-Stars in 2026. The two starters should finish high on the AL Cy Young Award ballot.

Misiorowski himself hasn't pitched in a while. His last start was Game 1 of the NLCS, which was on October 11. That means he'll go 12 days between starts. The hope is that the extra rest will allow him to be more effective. He's gritted through two short starts, totaling just 8.1 innings on 182 pitches.

Despite the velocity still being there, Misiorowski's fastball hasn't been as dominant. His four-seamer generated a 40.2% whiff rate on swings in the regular season. But against the Dodgers and Padres, who are both in the top 10 for lowest strikeout rate, it's been only 16.1%. That's still despite averaging 101.0 MPH.

It might not get any easier. The Rays and Guardians are both in the top five for lowest strikeout rate. When all is said and done, Misiorowski will face at least three lineups that don't strike out much. But that's the nature of the postseason, the best hitters face the best pitchers.