Back-and-Forth ALCS Could Spell Trouble for Brewers in World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers made quick work of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series to secure their first trip to the World Series in 44 years. Now, the Brewers are awaiting the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, which is tied at two games apiece heading into Sunday's Game 5.

The series will go at least six games at this point, which means whoever wins it will only have a few days off before the series begins. This could ultimately spell some trouble for the Brewers, who have a ton of extra rest.

How extra rest can affect teams

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy at a press conference after game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Extra rest can help. The Washington Nationals had a week over before the 2019 World Series while the Houston Astros only had two days. Washington proceeded to win the first two games on the road and ultimately win the series in seven games.

However, there have been plenty of cases in which extra rest hasn't exactly been kind to teams. The Detroit Tigers had a week off before the 2006 World Series, while the St. Louis Cardinals won the NLCS in seven games and only had one day. St. Louis made quick work of the Tigers, winning in five games.

The same thing happened to Detroit in 2012 when they swept the ALCS and waited around for the San Francisco Giants to come back from 3-1 to win the series. At that point, the Giants had the momentum and ultimately swept the Tigers.

The 2007 Colorado Rockies and 2015 New York Mets also had extra rest before the World Series and were eliminated quickly. So, it can certainly hurt at times.

Perhaps it could ultimately help the Brewers instead. There's really no way of knowing for sure, as it can work both ways. But things will get interesting if the ALCS goes the full seven games. The winner of that series would only have two days off before the series while Milwaukee will have had over a week.

A case could be made that it just gives the Brewers more time to prepare, and that is certainly true. But teams can also lose their edge when they aren't playing for a week or more before the World Series, so it will be very interesting to see just how it affects the Brewers as they prepare for their first World Series since 1982.