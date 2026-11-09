Brewers 'Best Team in Playoffs' According to Dodgers' Max Muncy

The Milwaukee Brewers vanquished the Los Angeles Dodgers en route to their first-ever World Series championship in 2026. Dodgers All-Star third baseman Max Muncy appeared on the Foul Territory podcast to discuss what went well for the Brewers.

"For the Brewers, this year, they were arguably the best team in the playoffs, and they got hot," said Muncy. "There was no way finding a way around them."

Muncy is well-acquainted with the postseason, and how it essentially turns a series into its own season. He's been on the winning end of things in 2020, 2024, and 2025, while experiencing the same type of heartbreak the Brewers have been dealt.

"They did everything we did the last two years. Things went right for them. They had guys get hot, they pitched well, caught a couple breaks here and there. That's what you have to win in October."

Max Muncy on What the Difference Was for the Brewers

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) reacts after striking out during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, the Brewers failed to rise to the occasion when needed to in that series. A year later, with mostly the same names on the back of the jersey, they did. In both years, the Brewers led MLB in wins. Yet the postseason results couldn't be dramatically different for the organization and its fans.

"You can have the best team in the world, and you get none of that, you're not going to win," said Muncy. "On the flip side, you can have a team that's not as good get all of those breaks, you're going to win against a team that's better. That's how it goes in October."

As Muncy points out, sometimes the best team doesn't win a postseason series. The 2026 postseason was a different outcome, as the team with the better regular-season record won every series. It ended with the 103-win Brewers, who had the best record in MLB, as the last team standing.

The theme of the 2026 Brewers was a team that finds their way to win. Their primary hashtag on X was #WinOurWay, almost as a defiance to the notion that only big-market clubs can win a championship. They were a team that was downright determined to win every moment, and it showed in their regular-season and postseason records.

That was something the Padres, Dodgers, and Rays found out the hard way. The Brewers earned their home-field advantage and defended their home field with a 6-0 record at American Family Field. That enabled them to gain control of all three of their postseason series and finish off their opponent before any of them had a chance to send the series back to Milwaukee.