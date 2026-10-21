Why Brandon Woodruff's World Series Return Isn't a Slam-Dunk Decision

The Milwaukee Brewers face a decision on whether they should activate Brandon Woodruff for the World Series. The right-hander faced hitters for the first time since suffering a severe shoulder injury on July 4. An injury once deemed severe enough to require surgery has miraculously healed well enough that pitching again in 2026 will be a hard decision.

One MLB insider pumped the brakes on the possibility that Woodruff will suit up for the World Series. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic published a report on the right-hander's current injury situation. Given the rules of the postseason, the club may be hesitant to add him to the roster.

"The Brewers’ fear with Woodruff, according to club officials briefed on his situation, is that any injury he suffers might be viewed as recurring or pre-existing, making the team unable to add another pitcher in his place," writes Rosenthal.

Therein lies the risk for the Brewers when it comes to rostering Woodruff. The right-hander has battled shoulder issues for the better part of three calendar years. Should he reaggravate his shoulder, it could potentially hamstring the club for the rest of the series. The Brewers will have to evaluate that risk when they decide which 13 pitchers they'll try to win a championship with.

Could Brandon Woodruff Help the Brewers in the World Series?

Jun 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) walks to the dugout after being removed from the game during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Brewers decided to activate Woodruff for the World Series, there's a question of what type of impact he could make. This is the first time he's faced hitters since the injury. At best, he'd be available for a handful of innings in relief since he's not stretched out enough to start.

MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports that Woodruff sat 90-92 MPH with his fastball when facing Brewer hitters in his 23-pitch simulated game. The right-hander told McCalvy he's at peace with whatever decision the club makes with its World Series roster on Friday.

There are plenty of additional options the club to turn to in similar situations. They have Shane Drohan, Chad Patrick, and Kyle Harrison as potential multi-inning options. Given that the starters have kept it close, and the bullpen has performed well this postseason, the Brewers haven't needed to turn to those guys.

The Brewers' projected rotation for the World Series will start with Jacob Misiorowski getting Game 1. They'll likely follow up with Logan Henderson for Game 2, Robert Gasser for Game 3, and a bullpen game involving Dustin May for Game 4.

The Brewers will mull which 13 pitchers give them the best chance to win one more series. If they decide that Woodruff is good to go, then it will be one heck of a story and an emotional boost to the club.