Brewers Name Game 1 Starter for 1st World Series Game Since 1982

When the 2026 World Series begins on Friday, the first pitch that will be thrown by a member of the Milwaukee Brewers will be from 24-year-old superstar Jacob Misiorowski.

This shouldn't shock anyone. Misiorowski is very likely going to win the 2026 National League Cy Young Award and started Game 1 in the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres and Game 1 in the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers will play their first World Series game since 1982 on Friday and it will be the young righty leading the charge. On Tuesday, the Brewers confirmed that the righty flamethrower will take the hill in Game 1. USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared the news on X.

"Zero surprise, but the Milwaukee Brewers make it official: Jacob Misiorowski, who will easily win the NL Cy Young award next month, will also be starting Game 1 of the World Series," Nightengale wrote on X.

Zero surprise, but the Milwaukee Brewers make it official:

Jacob Misiorowski, who will easily win the NL Cy Young award next month, will also be starting Game 1 of the World Series. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 20, 2026

Milwaukee Made The Right Call Jacob Misiorowski

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) is relieved during the fifth inning in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of writing, the Rays haven't yet announced their Game 1 starter, although it's fairly easy to guess who it will be. Tampa Bay turned to Drew Rasmussen to kick off the American League Division Series and the American League Championship Series. Rasmussen started Game 1 of the ALDS and the ALCS. Plus, he took the hill in Game 5 on Oct. 18. The righty is the Rays' workhorse. Game 1 of the World Series won't be played until Oct. 23. Rasmussen will be very close to full rest by the time Game 1 arrives.

So far in the postseason, Rasmussen has pitched to a 1.29 ERA and a 23-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21 innings pitched in the playoffs. Misiorowski has made two starts in the postseason and has a 3.24 ERA and an 11-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in just 8 1/3 innings pitched. When it comes to the Brewers, they've had to play just eight playoff games so far. They had a first-round bye and then beat the Padres in four games in the NLDS and then the Dodgers in four games as well.

Misiorowski being tapped to take the hill in Game 1 shouldn't shock anyone. He took the hill on Opening Day, the regular season finale, Game 1 of the NLDS and Game 1 of the NLCS. Frankly, it wouldn't make sense for it to be anyone else. Misiorowski has led the Brewers' rotation all season to this point. On Friday, he'll have a chance to give the Brewers an early lead in their World Series showdown against the Rays.