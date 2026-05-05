Breaking Down Jackson Chourio's Return to Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers didn't get in the win column on Monday, but it was a good night for the organization nonetheless.

Milwaukee kicked off a three-game series on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals and got some of the best news the club could've asked for before the game. Both Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn were activated off the Injured List and were healthy enough to return to the lineup for the organization.

The Brewers haven't been anywhere close to full strength so far this season, but finally, the club took a step in that direction. This isn't insignificant, in the slightest. When it comes to Chourio, he has an argument to be the most talented player on the roster when he's fully healthy. Despite it being his first game of the season on Monday, he showed why that is the case.

Jackson Chourio Is Back For Milwaukee

Apr 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio (11) looks on from the dugout against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Chourio batted second and played left field for the Brewers on Monday. He wasted no time showing the club what it has been missing. Chourio went 4-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in his season debut. Chourio led the contest on Monday with his four base hits. Brice Turang was closest to him with three base hits himself. He racked up his first two doubles of the season as well.

Welcome back, Jackson Chourio. A stand-up double on the third pitch of his first at-bat off the injured list, at 108.3 mph off the bat. pic.twitter.com/FmB06N9quY — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 4, 2026

Sweet sassy molassy, Jackson Chourio.



His first five plate appearances of the season:



108.3 mph double

102.8 mph single

105.7 mph single

Took a full-count slider for a walk

109.2 mph double pic.twitter.com/OJ5srlfuXA — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 5, 2026

Chourio certainly came ready to play. If you just saw the game on Monday, you wouldn't have known that there were question marks around him throughout the day. He fouled a ball off his ankle in his final minor league rehab appearance and it wasn't known if he still would be ready to go for Monday night's contest. Plus, down in the minors, Chourio went just 1-for-6, which made some wonder if he was ready to return and face big league pitching.

Clearly, he is. Four base hits all with an exit velocity over 102 miles per hour is legit. Chourio looks like he's ready to help this club and that should have fans fired up right now. Again, you never want to lose. Especially when it is against one of your biggest rivals. But the Brewers' matchup against the Cardinals on Monday was a step in the right direction, not a negative. Milwaukee is going to be just fine in the long run, and it still isn't even at full strength. Christian Yelich is the next guy to watch.