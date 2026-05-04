Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn Watch Is On for Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to kick off one of their most intriguing series of the 2026 season so far on Monday night when they hit the road and begin a three-game set against the National League Central rival St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee enters the series with an 18-15 record and has won three of its last four games. The Cardinals have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball so far and are actually in front of Milwaukee in the standings with a 20-14 record through 34 games. St. Louis enters the series winners of six of its last seven games.

Any time you get the Brewers and Cardinals together, it's a fun series. But there is added excitement to the showdown beginning on Monday. We're officially on Andrew Vaughn and Jackson Chourio watch. Vaughn has played in one game in the majors this season and Chourio hasn't stepped foot on a big league field. Both have been down in Triple-A on a minor league rehab assignment. Monday could very well be the day we see at least one of these guys, if not both.

Andrew Vaughn

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) grounds out to shallow right field Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) to Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) during the second inning of the of their National League Championship Series game on Monday October 13, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Between the two, Vaughn is much more likely to make his return on Monday night. Initially, when it was announced that Vaughn and Chourio would begin a minor league rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville, it was shared that the expected return date for both was May 4. Vaughn has played in three games down in Triple-A and has gone 2-for-11 with a walk. Now, of course, those numbers don't jump off the page. But he has proven that he is healthy. That's the biggest hurdle to get through. Timing and approach will come. It would be a bit of a surprise if Vaughn wasn't back with Milwaukee on Monday.

Jackson Chourio

Apr 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) looks on prior to the game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Chourio is a bit more up in the air. Chourio fouled a ball off his ankle on Saturday night and was forced to exit early from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville. On Sunday, it was shared that Chourio's X-rays came back negative, which is a good thing. Brewers Pat Murphy called Sunday a "critical day" for Chourio's recovery. As of writing, Chourio's return will be determined by the pain and impact of the foul ball. The 22-year-old went 1-for-6 in three games for Triple-A Nashville before leaving early on Saturday. Milwaukee could very well get both Vaughn and Chourio back on Monday or in the coming days.