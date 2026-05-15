Brewers Hidden Gem Making Case for MLB Promotion at 21 Year Old

The Milwaukee Brewers seemingly always find some sort of gem down in the minors.

Over the course of the 2026 season, we've already heard about a handful of prospects down at the top of the farm system making noise. Milwaukee has the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball right now in infielder Jesús Made.

Milwaukee has one of the top overall farm systems in the game right now. No. 2 prospect Luis Peña has gotten plenty of buzz and was right there with Made last year. Jett Williams came over in the Freddy Peralta trade with the New York Mets this past offseason. Cooper Pratt already has landed a lucrative extension with the franchise this season, despite not making his big league debut yet. Third baseman Andrew Fischer is the No. 1 overall third base prospect in baseball. Catcher Jeferson Quero has been a top prospect for years at this point and is still just 23 years old.

While these are the guys you have likely heard a lot about already, another prospect you should know right now and who could help the Brewers in the majors this season is now-No. 5 prospect outfielder Luis Lara.

The Brewers Prospect Is Making His Case For Big League Promotion

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lara has jumped up the Brewers' prospect ranking so far this season. He is down in Triple-A right now, just one step away from the big league, and has been quietly phenomenal. In 40 games, Lara has slashed .338/.446/.520 with a .967 OPS, seven homers, 22 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, four doubles, one triple, and 37 runs scored.

This is a significant improvement over what he did last year down in the minors. He played in 136 games down in Double-A and slashed .257/.369/.343 with a .712 OPS, two homers, 40 RBIs, 44 stolen bases, 86 walks, 32 doubles and 79 runs scored.

The speed has always been there, but this season he is showcasing significantly better power and has been able to get on-base at a much higher clip. That's going to get up a team's prospect list.

Lara is just 21 years old. You likely haven't heard much about him this season. There hasn't been a lot of buzz out there, but there should be. Despite the fact that he's young, he's playing his way into the conversation of whether the Brewers should give him a shot in the majors at some point in 2026. Right now, MLB.com has his projected big league debut in 2026. If he keeps playing like he has this season, that will become a reality.