Brewers 7-Year Veteran Opting Out of Deal With Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers could very well end up losing a depth piece throughout the week.

On Wednesday, Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors reported that Brewers hurler Jake Woodford triggered an opt-out in his minor league deal with the organization. He has not left the organization yet, though. The Brewers have 72 hours to either add him to the roster, deal him away, or release him.

"Jake Woodford triggered an opt-out in his minor league deal with the Brewers, who now have 72 hours to add him to the roster or grant him his release," Adams wrote on X.

What Should Milwaukee Do With Jake Woodford?

May 17, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jake Woodford (41) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have already moved on from Woodford once this season, only for him to return shortly afterward. The Brewers designated Woodford for assignment back on June 5. He came back to town just four days later on a minor league deal with Milwaukee with opt-outs.

Woodford is someone who certainly has been around the block. The veteran righty is a seven-year big league veteran with experience on the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks and the Brewers. Woodford logged a 6.94 ERA in 16 big league appearances before he was designated for assignment and then back in the organization on a minor league deal.

Woodford has made five appearances with Triple-A Nashville and has a 9.95 ERA to show for it.

At this moment, it's hard to imagine that the Brewers are going to make a change to the big league bullpen in exchange for Woodford, who has struggled, both in the majors and the minors, this season. Right now, the Brewers have the seventh-ranked bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.60. It's an area that the club could use a boost in before the trade deadline in August, but again, it's hard to imagine that Woodford is the answer right now.

Instead, the most likely solution seemingly will be Milwaukee eventually releasing him and letting him hit free agency. Then, the veteran will have a chance to sign wherever he wants.

Woodford's choice to utilize his opt-out isn't one that will impact the Brewers at the big league level too much at this point. The Brewers already moved on from him once this season. At this moment, it seems like that will happen again. That's speculation, but there isn't a clear option for Woodford to replace. Maybe Joel Kuhnel, but Milwaukee has better options, like Craig Yoho.