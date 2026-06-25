Brewers Option Craig Yoho After Pat Murphy’s Blunt Reality Check

The Milwaukee Brewers aren't wasting any time making a change in the bullpen.

The expectation has been that Jared Koenig would be activated for the Brewers' weekend series against the Chicago Cubs. While the move hasn't been officially announced by the team yet, it certainly seems like that is going to happen. On Thursday, the Brewers opened up space on the big league roster by reportedly optioning young hurler Craig Yoho down to the minors, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"The Brewers announced RHP Craig Yoho has been optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Making room for Jared Koenig’s return to active duty tomorrow vs. Cubs,"

The move comes just one day after Yoho allowed three earned runs against the Cincinnati Reds and Pat Murphy had some words about his performance afterward, as transcribed by Jack Stern of the Brewer Fanatic.

Craig Yoho Is Being Sent Down

Jun 7, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Craig Yoho (48) celebrates with Milwaukee Brewers catcher Gary Sanchez (99) after a win against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

"Obviously, he comes in the game and gets a big out in a big situation," Murphy said of Yoho. "I'm really happy for him. Now you have to regroup and go out after he threw one pitch and got a big out on that changeup, got the guy out in front a little bit. They don't know him yet, they haven't faced him yet. Now he goes out the second inning, and they're expecting it. It's a two-pitch guy, really, and he doesn't throw strikes. You can't do that ... You can see he wasn't comfortable in that situation.

"They know the deal. I mean, the report's out there. Fastball command, question mark. Changeup, very slow, sit on it, not a swing-and-miss [pitch]. So he's got make some adjustments with it, and I think he will. He's a great kid."

Arguably, Murphy's words were a little harsh about the 26-year-old. He's made five appearances in the majors this season and allowed just one run across his first four outings before the three-spot on Wednesday. He also struck out eight of his first 20 batters faced in the majors this season (40 percent). His showing on Wednesday night wasn't great, but this is a guy who can help this Brewers team out in the long run if given a shot.

Last year was a bit similar with Yoho. He tore it up down in the minors and then made just eight appearances in the majors. So far this season, he has a 0.90 ERA in 17 Triple-A appearances. Last season, he had a 0.94 ERA in 43 Triple-A appearances. In 2024, he had a 0.94 ERA in 48 minor league appearances. He's had success everywhere he's gone so far in professional baseball, but the leash has been very tight in the majors. He's shown he can tear through minor league hitting and was showing progress in the big leagues before Wednesday's outing.

Getting Koenig back is great and he will help this club. But Yoho should be back up on the sooner side. There was a time this season in which Jake Woodford got 16 appearances for the big league club and pitched to a 6.94 ERA before he was DFA'd and brought back on a minor league deal. Yoho has the talent to help this club, but he needs the opportunity as well.