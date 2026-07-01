Brewers Positioned to Buy Ahead of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

If the 2026 Major League Baseball season were to end today, the Milwaukee Brewers would win their fourth straight National League Central title and enter the postseason as the No. 2 overall seed in the National League.

Despite the plethora of injuries the Brewers have dealt with, Milwaukee has simply found a way through. The Brewers are fortunate to have the best overall rotation in baseball already and it's going to get even better with Logan Henderson almost back. The Brewers' offense was the best in baseball throughout the month of June and still could get even better. For a while, the left side of the infield was talked about as the club's only weakness on offense. Cooper Pratt was promoted to take over at shortstop and he has shown promise, despite a slow start offensively.

Third base has been occupied by Joey Ortiz and David Hamilton, but neither has been able to really get going offensively. If the Brewers want to make an internal change, No. 5 prospect Jett Williams is the obvious replacement option down in Triple-A. The trade deadline could be another way to add. We made the case for Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros if the Brewers want to add an external piece.

The Brewers Should Absolutely Add To The Organization

Matt Arnold, Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations and general manager, speaks with reporters Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All in all, this is a very good Brewers team that could make some noise this season. Between now and the Aug. 3 trade deadline, Milwaukee's front office should do everything possible to give this club even more reinforcements. The Brewers have the best farm system in baseball and should utilize it to give this club an even better chance at making a deep run in the playoffs. On the bright side, the perception around Milwaukee right now is that the club will be a buyer this summer. On Wednesday, The Athletic's Tim Britton and Chad Jennings put all of the teams in the league into trade tiers. Milwaukee landed on the "typical buyers" tier, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays.

"Tier 2: Typical buyers: Los Angeles Dodgers, SP, RP. Seattle Mariners, RHB. Cleveland Guardians, RHB. Milwaukee Brewers, RP. Tampa Bay Rays, SP," Britton and Jennings wrote.

Britton and Jennings tabbed the bullpen as the Brewers' biggest need. That's a fair take. The Brewers have the seventh-ranked bullpen ERA in the league at 3.64. That's very solid, but clearly there's still room for growth. DL Hall and Rob Zastryzny should be back in July and help improve the bullpen, but a big-name veteran, like Aroldis Chapman, would be worthy of a look. Arguably, a power bat is a bigger overall need. Hall and Zastryzny are coming. Outside of potentially Williams, the Brewers don't have a clear answer to add homers to the middle of the order right now on the way.

In a perfect world, Milwaukee would add both a reliever and a slugger. It doesn't have to be one or the other. The Brewers have the type of farm system that could help to bring back pretty much whatever Milwaukee wanted to add.

July is here and we're just over one month away from the trade deadline. The Brewers look like a team that should buy in a big way.