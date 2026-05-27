Cardinals' Iván Herrera Calls Out 'Disrespectful' Abner Uribe

It was a tense night for the St. Louis Cardinals on the road on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers.

St. Louis looked to get back on track against the Brewers after dropping the first game of the series on Monday, 5-1. That didn't happen, though. The Cardinals lost against the Brewers again on Tuesday night, 6-0.

On top of that, there was some drama late in the contest. After striking out Alec Burleson to end the eighth inning, Brewers reliever Abner Uribe turned and celebrated towards the Cardinals' dugout with a crotch chop celebration.

Abner Uribe hits the D-Generation X crotch chop after an inning-ending strikeout against the Cardinals. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZPnV6atxyD — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 27, 2026

Drama Between The Cardinals And Brewers

May 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) celebrates the final out of in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Earlier in the inning, there was chatter between Uribe and Cardinals slugger Iván Herrera after Uribe threw a fastball up and in on the slugger. Two batters later, Uribe got out of the inning and did the celebration. Naturally, Herrera didn't love it and added context to the situation and called him out for directing it at the entire Cardinals dugout and being disrespectful, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"It’s not fun if you throw a 2-0 heater in here up to your head. I said, ‘Keep it down,’ and he started laughing,” Herrera said, as transcribed by McCalvy. “I didn’t do anything crazy. … I feel like it was just disrespectful to the entire team, what he did. I hope we take care of it and we move on.

“It’s just part of the game, but I don’t think you can do that to a whole team. If you have an issue with me, you come tell me. You had the chance to do that to me, I was at second [base], and you didn’t, so don’t disrespect our team. We’re not going to do that, so you know, go from there."

The Cardinals and Brewers will wrap up the three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. Clearly, there were hard feelings on Tuesday night. Uribe sort of apologized afterward, but then alleged that Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was "making signs toward our dugout saying that he’s going to be hitting guys."

Surprising, to say the least. But Brewers manager Pat Murphy called the celebration "unacceptable." So, at the very least, he didn't see it in a positive light.

It was an odd sequence. It will be interesting to see how the two sides respond on Wednesday. Surely, there will be something. The story doesn't seem to be completely over yet.