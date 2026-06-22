Brewers Among 'Best Fits' for 27-Year-Old Angels Power Bat

If the Milwaukee Brewers want to make a deep run this season, they have a legit need for more power in the middle of the order.

Last year, the Brewers won 97 games and led the league in wins. Milwaukee finished 22nd in the league with 166 homers. That wasn't enough pop for the Brewers. Milwaukee made it to the National League Championship Series, but was swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Milwaukee didn't have enough pop then and has even less right now. The Brewers are currently tied for 27th in the league right now with just 68 homers in 75 games played. That's a pace of 146 homers in 162 games. Milwaukee needs more.

With the trade deadline approaching on Aug. 3, that's what Milwaukee should be looking for. Last week, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel made an intriguing suggestion and mentioned Milwaukee among the best fits for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell.

The Brewers Should Call Los Angeles

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) looks on as he walks to the dugout after striking out during the third inning against the Athleticsat Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

"No. 23. Jo Adell, RF, Los Angeles Angels," Passan and McDaniel wrote. "Chance of being traded: 20 percent. Rest-of-season impact: Moderate. Years of control: One year after 2026. The buzz: While Adell's power numbers have dipped and his walk rate remains comically low, he is a talented 27-year-old who could flourish in the proper situation.

"Considering Angels owner Arte Moreno continuously tries to win -- without putting in the resources necessary to actually win -- Adell is likely to remain in Anaheim. But if this is the year the Angels decide to join the 21st century, Adell could find himself playing in a postseason for the first time. ... Best fits: Phillies, Padres, Brewers, Padres, Marlins, Rays, Diamondbacks, Guardians."

We made the case for Milwaukee to target Adell on June 15. Adell makes sense for Milwaukee simply because of his power potential. He clubbed 37 homers and drove in 98 runs in 2025 in 152 games played. Right now, he has 10 homers and 41 RBIs in 79 games played. His pace is behind what he did in 2025, but he's just 27 years old and has another season of team control left. For Milwaukee, it has a lot of outfield talent and Luis Lara is going to make the jump to the big leagues at some point as well. He may not be a perfect fit defensively, but he's someone Milwaukee should at least consider at this point.