How Brewers Should Approach Crucial 2026 Trade Deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that should be taking a long, hard look at the trade market over the next two months.

Milwaukee doesn't have to get hasty. It doesn't have to make a splashy move this second, but the 2026 Brewers arguably look even better than last year's club and should be rewarded with at least a piece or two this summer to try to make a deep playoff run.

The Brewers are 37-22 and have the best pitching and farm system in the league. Milwaukee is loaded, to say the least. Speculation and rumors have started to pick up steam over the last few weeks with Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers thrown around as a fit. ESPN's Jeff Passan threw Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton's name out there as a possible fit as well.

No matter how you shake it, the Brewers should be aggressive because this is a team that can win the World Series this year if the club adds a little more firepower. And with baseball up in the air in 2027, the time is now to get aggressive because everything is up in the air after the season.

With that being said, here are three Brewers predictions for the 2026 trade deadline.

Brewers Swing A Deal For ... Jo Adell Of the Los Angeles Angels

May 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Angels are bad. It's tough to sugarcoat that. The Angels are 24-39. Passan's idea of Buxton would be better, of course, but he has a no-trade clause. Adell would bring a big bat to the outfield for Los Angeles at a significantly lower price point than Buxton. He has nine homers and 35 RBIs this season in 63 games played. Last season, he had 37 homers and 98 RBIs. Plus, he has one more season of control left.

Brewers Trade ... Luis Rengifo Away

Jun 1, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Rengifo (13) rounds second base safely to third base against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Brewers have questions for the left side of the infield. The answers arguably are down in Triple-A with Cooper Pratt and Jett Williams. The second the Brewers promote those two, Rengifo will be expendable. He hasn't had a great season so far, but he can play all over the place. Someone could use him, even if it's not Milwaukee.

Brewers Acquire ... Bryan Abreu From The Houston Astros

May 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

This one is a bit bolder. The Brewers have one of the best overall bullpens in baseball, but contenders can never have enough solid arms in the playoffs. Abreu is someone who has all of the talent in the world. He has a 2.94 career ERA in 339 big league games. He has been bad this season, though. He has a 7.91 ERA in 22 outings for Houston this season. He's going to be a free agent after the season, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him get moved. If there is a team out there that could get him back on track, it would be the Brewers. If he's available and there's a discount because of his bad season, he would be a perfect target for Milwaukee.