Brewers Could Fix Power Problem by Trading for Angels' Jo Adell

The Milwaukee Brewers arguably have the potential to be the Los Angeles Dodgers' biggest threat in the National League this season.

Los Angeles has won two straight World Series titles and is going to certainly try hard to bring that streak to three this season. Right now, the Dodgers are comfortably in first place in the National League West, despite a plethora of injuries. When this club gets closer to full strength, they're going to be even more dangerous.

The Brewers are in first place in the National League Central at 43-26. The Atlanta Braves are also a team that could be a threat. They actually have the best record in the National League East at 46-25, but they are missing Ronald Acuña Jr. right now. The Brewers have talent all over the place and are going to get Brandon Woodruff back very soon. Jacob Misiorowski is the best pitcher in baseball right now. Kyle Harrison is a Cy Young Award contender as well. Plus, Jackson Chourio is playing at another level right now.

Milwaukee can make noise this season, but it arguably needs one more starter and one more power bat. While speculating on landing spots for the "most wanted hitters" across Major League Baseball for this year's trade deadline, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer floated the San Diego Padres as the top landing spot for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell and listed the Brewers as one of the "other" options.

The Brewers Need Another Bat

Jun 14, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"At this point in his career, Jo Adell is the kind of guy you buy low on and hope that there's something there," Rymer wrote. "It's been a long time since he was counted among MLB's elite prospects, and he only has 0.5 rWAR to show for 529 career games in the majors. But then again, he hit 37 home runs just last year, and that one Jose Canseco-style blooper obscures how he's come pretty far on defense. ...

"Other Landing Spots: Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays."

This is just speculation, but this is the exact type of move the Brewers should be looking to make. Adell is a very intriguing player. He had 37 homers and 98 RBIs last season in 152 games played. This season, he has 10 homers and 40 RBIs in 72 games played. He has one more season of team control left as well.

Milwaukee needs a bat if it really wants to contend. Right now, the Brewers are 27th in the league with just 63 homers. You aren't going to win a title at the bottom of the homer leaderboard because they're so important in the postseason. One swing can completely change a game. Adell is someone who wouldn't be a perfect fit positionally, but he does have the pop that Milwaukee does need.

The Brewers have the best farm system in baseball. Realistically, they could make any type of deal they wanted. The Angels are 29-43 and are a disaster. If they are looking to move Adell, Milwaukee should place a call. He could be the missing piece offensively.