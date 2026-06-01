Brewers Aren't the Same Team They Were a Month Ago

The Milwaukee Brewers entered the 2026 season with the same types of conversations hanging over the organization as pretty much every other season over the last few years.

Milwaukee traded Freddy Peralta away to the New York Mets before the season. Also, the Brewers traded Caleb Durbin, who finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year Award voting in 2025, in a package for Kyle Harrison. Naturally, plenty of people around the league counted the Brewers out before the season even began. That was especially the case because other teams in the division went out and made splashes this past offseason, like the Chicago Cubs signing Alex Bregman.

The chatter got louder early on this season as Milwaukee was missing a few of its top bats in Andrew Vaughn, Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich all at the same time. Milwaukee was just buying its time, though. The club got healthier in May and unsurprisingly went on a run. Milwaukee is inevitable.

The Brewers Can't Stop Winning

May 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy looks on from the dugout during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Brewers entered the month of May with a 16-14 record. Things certainly look a bit different heading into June. Milwaukee went 19-7 throughout the month of May, which was the best record in the league throughout the month, and now are 35-21 on the season and in first place in the National League Central. The St. Louis Cardinals are 4 1/2 games back and in second place. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs are tied for third place and are five games back.

Milwaukee didn't just have the best record in baseball in May, but also the best team ERA at 2.52.

The Milwaukee Brewers in May:



📈 19-7 (best in MLB)

🔥 2.52 ERA (best in MLB)

7️⃣ Series wins

🧹 Three sweeps pic.twitter.com/7ex9oO1y3w — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 31, 2026

Milwaukee is on the rise and is just going to keep getting better. It's important to note that the club has had this level of success despite the fact that Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester and Logan Henderson are all on the Injured List right now. For most teams, not having three pitchers of their caliber would be devastating. For Milwaukee, that's not the case. The Brewers just seem to find a way through.

One of the biggest reasons why this is the case is that both Jacob Misiorowski and Harrison are on insane runs right now. Misiorowski has made 12 starts this season and has a 1.65 ERA and a 108-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 71 innings pitched. Harrison has made 10 starts so far this season and has a 6-1 record, 1.57 ERA and a 61-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

Milwaukee has quieted the noise once again and arguably can be better than last year.