Brewers Best And Worst-Case Scenarios for Injured DL Hall

The Milwaukee Brewers lost a key cog in the bullpen earlier in the week as DL Hall was placed on the Injured List with a left pectoral strain.

On Thursday, Hall took the mound for the Brewers in relief of starter Coleman Crow, who only pitched 2 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants. Crow struggled and allowed six earned runs in the series finale. Hall came in and cleaned things up and pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just one base hit and striking out one batter. Unfortunately, his outing was cut short due to the pec issue.

After the game, he talked about the injury and shared that he felt his pec tighten up on the mound and tried to pitch through it initially.

"This is the first time [dealing with a sub-scap and pec issue]," Hall said. "Just felt a couple of pitches before I came out, felt my pec tighten up and I tried to keep throwing. Threw a couple of sliders, kind of irritated it a little more. Just didn't want to push it further. Tried to just finish that batter, but they didn't want me to, so probably a good idea. But I don't really have much info yet."

That didn't work out, though. Hall came out of the game and landed on the Injured List. Now, it's going to be a bit before we see him on the mound again. On Friday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy shared that the expectation is that Hall will miss four to six weeks. Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared the news on X.

Best-Case Scenario

May 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dl Hall (37) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

As Murphy shared, a return in roughly four weeks would be the best-case scenario for Hall at this time. That would put him back on the mound for Milwaukee in early July. The Brewers certainly would be happy if he's able to return to the hill in that time. So far this season, Hall has been a weapon out of the bullpen. He's pitched in 24 games so far this season, which is a new career high in the majors, and has a 2.03 ERA in 31 innings pitched. He has become a true weapon for this club and with injuries all over the place, they need him back as fast as possible.

Worst-Case Scenario

Jun 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher DL Hall (37) leaves the game against the San Francisco Giants with athletic trainer Brad Epstein after an injury in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The worst-case scenario would be closer to the six-week timeline, or beyond. If Hall ends up needing the six weeks, that would put his earliest time for a return in mid-July at the earliest.