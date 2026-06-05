DL Hall Details Pec Issue That Cut Brewers Outing Short

The Milwaukee Brewers' pitching depth is being seriously tested right now.

Milwaukee entered its contest against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday already with a handful of hurlers on the shelf. Right now, Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester, Logan Henderson, Angel Zerpa, and Rob Zastryzny are all on the Injured List.

The Brewers' depth is starting to thin out and two more hurlers were forced to exit the club's series finale against the Giants on Thursday. Grant Anderson was hit by a line drive, but fortunately, his X-Rays came back negative. Fellow hurler DL Hall was forced to exit with what the team called a sub-scap and pec issue that will require an MRI, as shared on X by Brewers reporter David Gasper.

The Brewers Hurler Was Forced To Exit Thursday

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher DL Hall (37) is shown during the seventh inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, June 1, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the game, Hall spoke to the media and gave an update on the injury and described what happened on the mound before his exit.

"I think obviously super disappointed," Hall said. "It's not ideal but hopefully it's nothing crazy and it will be short-lived. We'll see. ... This is the first time [dealing with a sub-scap and pec issue]. Just felt a couple of pitches before I came out, felt my pec tighten up and I tried to keep throwing. Threw a couple of sliders, kind of irritated it a little more. Just didn't want to push it further. Tried to just finish that batter, but they didn't want me to, so probably a good idea. But I don't really have much info yet.

"It all happened on the mound. I was fine through my first two ups and then it just kind of came out of nowhere."

DL Hall wanted to finish his last batter, but the training staff said no



Said he felt his pec tighten a few pitches earlier pic.twitter.com/K6FqSFSZ1M — David Gasper (@dgasper24) June 4, 2026

The Brewers really can't afford to lose many more pitchers right now. Plus, Hall has been awesome for the team all season to this point. He has a 2.03 ERA in 24 appearances this season to go along with a 32-to-24 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 31 innings pitched. Hall has already set a new career high with his 24 big league appearances. If the season were to end today, he would have the lowest ERA of his career so far.

That's production you certainly don't want to lose at this time. It's a tricky injury with no clear sign right now. Now, we waiy for the MRI and hope that it comes back clean. The Brewers certainly need that.