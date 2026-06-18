Brewers' Brandon Sproat Says He's OK After Scare vs. Guardians

The Milwaukee Brewers had a scare in the majors on Wednesday as starter Brandon Sproat was forced to leave the club's contest against the Cleveland Guardians.

On Wednesday night, the Brewers shared shortly after Sproat left that it was due to a right hamstring cramp. With the Brewers dealing with pitching injuries all over the place, it was certainly concerning to see another exit a game early after just 3 2/3 innings pitched.

Fortunately, it sounds like everything is going to be alright. After the game, Sproat spoke to the media and made it sound like there is very little concern and that he should be good to go by his next start.

"I feel fine now," Sproat said, as seen in a video shared to X by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. "I mean, obviously, it was a good cramp that whole fourth inning. Whenever my back leg would swing around, that hamstring wanted to cramp up on me. Just trying to push through it. It just kind of got worse as I kept going. Obviously, a long inning there doesn't help.

The Brewers Hurler Gave A Positive Update

Jun 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"Went and got it checked out with trainers and stuff like that. You're not going to miss any time. As dumb as it sounds, to be a cramp, it really sucks. It's the best thing, but kind of seems soft, honestly."

Brandon Sproat was more annoyed about leaving Wednesday’s game than concerned. See for yourself: pic.twitter.com/RWupG9qVlc — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 18, 2026

At the end of the day, all that matters is that the current expectation, straight from Sproat, is that he's going to be just fine and shouldn't need to miss any time. Now, of course, if he were to wake up on Thursday and there was an issue with the hamstring, then that would be a different story.

For now, there's little cause for concern. He made it clear that he's feeling fine and the Brewers came away with their 45th win of the season already by taking down the Guardians, 9-4. Now, the Brewers are 45-26 on the season and are closing in on the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the National League standings. The Dodgers surpassed the Ronald Acuña Jr.-less Braves and Milwaukee is now tied with Atlanta in the standings, but ahead based on winning percentage. The Brewers are 45-26 while the Braves are 46-27. Both are one game behind the Dodgers.

Fortunately, it sounds like the Brewers' rotation isn't taking another hit after all.