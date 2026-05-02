Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff Replacement Emerges

With Milwaukee Brewers hurler Brandon Woodruff on the Injured List, it sounds like the club has made its decision on who will replace him in the short-term and it's not shocking in the slightest.

Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on X on Saturday that No. 6 prospect was with the club in Washington DC as the club faced off against the Washington Nationals.

"Logan Henderson is with the Brewers in DC," Rosiak wrote.

As of writing, the Brewers haven't made the official announcement that Henderson has been added to the roster, but the fact Rosiak reported that Henderson is with the team is as close to an announcement as possible.

The Brewers Hurler Is With The Big League Club

Apr 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Henderson was down with Triple-A Nashville beforehand. So far this season, he has a 1.02 ERA in five total appearances down in Triple-A. On top of this, Henderson has a 9.00 ERA in the majors so far this season in one appearance.

Milwaukee sent Kyle Harrison to the mound on Saturday and is currently scheduled to send Chad Patrick to the hill on Sunday to conclude its series against the Nationals. Right now, the Brewers' starter for Monday's series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals is listed as "TBD" with the same listed for Tuesday and Wednesday against the Cardinals.

When Woodruff went down and was placed on the Injured List, immediately, the most obvious solution appeared to be promoting Henderson. He made five starts in the majors last season and had a 1.78 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched. There was even a time in which he was hotter than Jacob Misiorowski, although the young flamethrower got significantly more buzz and headlines.

Henderson isn't the only guy expected to help this club in the near future. Milwaukee is also expected to get more firepower for the Cardinals series in the form of Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn, who are both on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville. Woodruff isn't expected to miss a lot of time as well. He noted on Friday that he's just dealing with shoulder inflammation and the hope is that he misses close to the minimum on the Injured List.

So, things are looking up for the Brewers. If you're a fan of the organization, you very well may see the young hurler in the coming days and other pieces are on their way back.