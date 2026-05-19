Brewers Finally Have Something Brewing With Quinn Priester

It sure sounds like the Milwaukee Brewers could have another starter in the mix in the not-so-distant future.

Milwaukee has been without the services of 2025 breakout star Quinn Priester all season to this point. Priester has dealt with thoracic outlet syndrome. Back in April, Priester kicked off a minor league rehab assignment. Between April 22 and May 1, Priester made three rehab appearances but he dealt with some shoulder soreness and returned to the shelf.

He has been progressing and began a minor league rehab assignment again on May 16 with High-A Wisconsin and allowed seven runs in 1 1/3 innings pitched. It wasn't great, but the Brewers saw enough to move him to his next step in the recovery process. Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Priester is scheduled for five ups and downs and 75 pitches on his next outing on May 21.

The Brewers Could Get A Key Piece Back Soon

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester (46) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Quinn Priester is scheduled for 5 ups, 75 pitches in his next minor-league rehab start on May 21," Rosiak wrote. "Brandon Woodruff will have a 3-up live BP, 45-50 pitches, on May 22. Brandon Lockridge had stitches removed from his right knee today. Estimated return is still mid to late June."

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reported that his next start will be with Triple-A Nashville.

The fact that Priester will be up to 75 pitches in his next outing is a clear sign that the Brewers are confident that he's trending in the right direction and that he will be in the big leagues in the not-so-distant future.

Last season, he made 29 total appearances with the Brewers, including 24 starts, and had a 3.32 ERA in 157 1/3 innings pitched. He also led the league with a .813 winning percentage (13-3). Right now, the Brewers' rotation is down Brandon Woodruff and Priester both. The second these guys return, Milwaukee is going to be even more dangerous. The Brewers arguably are the best team in the National League Central on paper right now with Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn, and Christian Yelich back. When they get Priester and Woodruff back, the Brewers arguably will be in contention as one of the best overall teams in baseball.

The Brewers are looking up right now. Hopefully, Priester can get through his outing on May 21 and make the jump back to the big leagues shortly afterward.