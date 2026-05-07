Brewers’ Brice Turang Is MLB’s No. 1 2B and the Numbers Agree

The Milwaukee Brewers have arguably the best second baseman in baseball in Brice Turang.

Turang is just 26 years old and has gotten better each season so far for Milwaukee. He's now in his fourth campaign in the big leagues and is slashing .305/.439/.517 with a .956 OPS. Turang's .439 on-base percentage is actually leading the National League right now. On top of that, Turang has blasted five homers, driven in 22 runs, stolen seven bases, walked 29 times, logged eight doubles, and scored 29 runs in 32 games.

The Brewers Have A Star On Their Hands

May 4, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Let's not forget that Turang's is also elite defensively. He already has a Gold Glove Award under his belt and is in the 88th percentile in outs above average right now at second base with two. Turang has been so good that he's actually leading all Major League Baseball second basemen in Wins Above Replacement right now at 1.9, per FanGraphs. Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs is in second place at 1.7 wins above replacement and Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves is in third place at 1.6.

WAR Leaders - Second Base pic.twitter.com/IN6h2YiapC — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) May 7, 2026

The National League Central is well-represented with JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals in fourth place and the Brandon Lowe of the Pittsburgh Pirates is in fifth place. Four of the top five spots are full of guys from the NL Central with Turang reigning supreme.

It's important to note that he is just 26 years old and is under team control through the 2029 season. He is going to help this team for a long time. The Brewers' offense needed a jolt with Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn all out. Turang provided that. Now, Chourio and Vaughn are back and this club is about to do some damage. Or, at least they should with how this team looks on paper. Arguably, Turang should be a guy in the conversation to land a long-term extension. He has been that good and has been a leader for this young team, especially with guys out.

If you're a Brewers fan, you should be very excited about the outlook of the club right now, and for the foreseeable future. When you have young guys like Turang, Chourio, Jacob Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison, and Sal Frelick, among many others, to build around, plus the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball in Jesús Made, it's hard not to think about the future being bright.