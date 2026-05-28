Brewers' Brice Turang's Impact Being Felt Amid Hot Stretch

The Milwaukee Brewers recently finished a clean three-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals and extended their lead in the National League Central to 4 1/2 games. Now, they will continue to try and grow their lead and cement themselves as a force to be reckoned with throughout Major League Baseball.

Leading the way for them has been second baseman Brice Turang. He is solid offensively and defensively and has become a true catalyst for the Brewers.

President of baseball operations Matt Arnold has taken notice of what Turang has been able to do and had some very kind words about his star second baseman.

"Brice is a special kid. He loves the game," Arnold said on MLB Network. "We drafted him in the first round for a reason and loved the talent there, but he's put in all the work and credit to him because he's not just one of the best second basemen in baseball. I think he's one of the best players in baseball.

What Turang Brings to Brewers

May 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) following batting practice prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Turang wasn't really known for his offense and power early on his career. His defense is a sure thing, as he has won a Gold Glove and a Platinum Glove.

But at the plate, the 26-year-old is hitting .276/.400/.459 with seven home runs, 30 RBI, a 2.4 WAR and an .859 OPS. As long as he can stay healthy, the Brewers will have a true superstar on their hands. Clearly, Arnold is taking notice of what Turang has been able to do. The star second baseman is one of the key building blocks on a young team that continues to surprise the doubters.

After the Freddy Peralta trade, many thought that the Brewers' run atop the NL Central was coming to an end, but because of players like Turang, the Brewers are alive and well and will continue to be one of, if not the top team in the NL Central.

Not even the Chicago Cubs, who spend big on Alex Bregman, can hold a candle to what Milwaukee has been able to do in the division. Turang is one of the biggest reasons why the Brewers continue to prove their doubters wrong.

The NL Central is a tough division, so it will be interesting to see where things stand at the end of the year, but nobody should be surprised to see Turang and the Brewers at the top.