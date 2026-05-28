Brewers 'Positioned' to Make Run at Tigers' Tarik Skubal

Over the last week or so, the Milwaukee Brewers have separate three-game series sweeps over the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals and also took down the Los Angeles Dodgers once.

Milwaukee is 7-2 over its last nine games and is dominating the National League Central right now. The Cardinals and Cubs are tied for second place in the division right now, but are 4 1/2 games behind the Brewers.

The Atlanta Braves have the best record in the National League at 37-19 and the Los Angeles Dodgers have the second-best record in the National League at 36-20. While this is the case, the Brewers are right on their heels and are coming fast. Both the Braves and the Dodgers are dealing with some injuries right now and have some flaws. Milwaukee could get past them later in the season in the postseason, especially if it can add another bat and maybe another frontline starter. Last week, we made the case that the Brewers should take a look at Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers and make a CC Sabathia-like all-in move to try to make a run this season. On Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic made a similar argument and said the Brewers are "positioned" to make a run at Skubal, although he views a move as unlikely.

Should The Brewers Try To Make A Run At Tarik Skubal?

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"They, in this position they're in right now, are doing a tremendous job of developing young players [and] bringing them to the major leagues," Rosenthal said. "This was actually a reason why I thought a trade for Skubal, while extremely unlikely for them most likely, is something that they at least can entertain because they have the prospects to do it. Now, whether they would want to trade the prospects and take on the $10 million if, indeed, Skubal gets traded, that's another question entirely. Frankly, I don't think they would do that, but they are positioned to do the same kind of trade they did with Sabathia back in 2008, if they want to. Sabathia was a rental. Skubal would be a rental as well."

Skubal is the exact type of player the Brewers should be considering. He's the best pitcher in the American League when healthy. He had a 2.70 ERA in seven starts before landing on the Injured List. He's throwing bullpens and is working his way back. He's going to be a free agent after the season, so Milwaukee wouldn't have any long-term money on the books.

The biggest question is how much of the farm system would you be willing to give up for a few months of Skubal? Brewers top prospect Jesús Made should be off the table. No. 2 prospect Luis Peña should be as well. No. 4 prospect Cooper Pratt got an extension this season, so it would seemingly be unlikely to see the Brewers turn around and trade him a few months later. What about guys like No. 3 prospect Jett Williams, No. 5 prospect Luis Lara, No. 6 prospect Andrew Fischer, or No. 7 prospect Jeferson Quero? If you trade for Skubal, you're likely giving up at least one of these guys. Of the group, arguably, Williams and Lara should be the types of prospects Milwaukee could at least discuss because the club has coverage at their positions.

The Brewers have the prospect firepower to get a conversation going. But should they? If the club keeps winning at the rate it has recently, it's worth discussing if a World Series title can be won this season.