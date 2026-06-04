Brewers Called Best Fit for Twins Superstar Byron Buxton

The Milwaukee Brewers have the pitching to take down other top National League contenders in the playoffs, but do they have the offense?

Over the next two months, this is going to be the question that needs to get answered.

Barring injuries, Milwaukee is fortunate to have two legit aces throwing at Cy Young Award-like levels in Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison. Soon enough, Brandon Woodruff will be back in the mix as well. When all three of these guys are in the rotation together, Milwaukee can compete with anyone. Plus, the Brewers have options like Logan Henderson, Chad Patrick, Brandon Sproat, and Quinn Priester to round out the rotation when everyone is healthy.

Offensively, the Brewers have some serious pieces, like Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, William Contreras, Andrew Vaughn, and Christian Yelich, among others. But, again, is there enough offense to get by a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs? That's the million-dollar question. Despite winning 97 games last season, Milwaukee didn't have enough offense. Right now, this club has the fewest homers in baseball, which arguably is a sign that the team needs more.

On Thursday, ESPN's Jeff Passan shared a column with nuggets of information and fits ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline. For Milwaukee, Passan mentioned Tarik Skubal — which has been said multiple times at this point — but also floated Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton.

The Brewers Should Call The Twins Now

Jun 2, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) reacts after hitting a single during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images | Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images

"Or, if that's not in the cards, Byron Buxton bringing his 17 home runs to the team with the fewest in the big leagues," Passan wrote. "It's not the move a disciplined team makes, but then this same team got dog-walked by the Dodgers in the NLCS last year, and it's not so myopic that it ignores what Misiorowski and Harrison are doing.

"The Brewers have the best farm system in baseball. Their minor league infield talent alone — the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball, Jesús Made, along with Luis Peña, Andrew Fischer, Cooper Pratt, Jett Williams, Luke Adams, Blake Burke and Brady Ebel — is better than perhaps half of the entire systems in the game. They can do this. For once, they just need to not be themselves."

It's important to note that Buxton has a no-trade clause, so rumors and speculation don't really matter at this moment unless he would be willing to leave Minnesota. But if he is willing to leave, he would be a dream addition for Milwaukee. Buxton is one of the best overall players in baseball when he is healthy, which he has been so far this season. He has 17 homers and 27 RBIs in just 53 games played this season. That is the exact type of offense Milwaukee needs. They could easily slide him into center field and have Jackson Chourio over in left field.

Sure, Milwaukee has a lot of outfield talent, but if someone like Buxton were to become available, you make that move. Also, he's under contract for two more seasons at just over $15 million per year. Again, none of this matters unless Buxton is open to being traded. If he is, Milwaukee should be on the phone with the Twins right now.