Brewers Called Fit for Red Sox’s Sonny Gray, But Does It Add Up?

The Milwaukee Brewers have a two-headed monster at the top of the starting rotation with Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison and that's going to expand to three in the very near future.

Brandon Woodruff made what could very well be his final minor league rehab assignment appearance on Tuesday night for High-A Wisconsin. Brewers manager Pat Murphy shared this past weekend that the plan was for Woodruff to make one more appearance and potentially come back to the majors after.

On Tuesday, Woodruff pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed three earned runs while striking out six batters. When he officially returns to the majors, the Brewers' rotation is going to be the best in the league with him, Misiorowski and Harrison at the top.

Between now and the Aug. 3 trade deadline, the Brewers should be looking for one more arm as well. Milwaukee has the prospects to get something done and this team is worth investing in. Despite all of the injuries the club has dealt with, they are still 44-26. The Los Angeles Dodgers are 47-27. The Atlanta Braves are 46-25. Milwaukee is right up there with the Dodgers and Braves and it doesn't even have Woodruff, Quinn Priester and Logan Henderson right now. Imagine if this team could add another arm? On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel shared a column with the top-100 trade candidates around the league with potential fits. For Milwaukee, one player the two floated as a fit was Boston Red Sox starter Sonny Gray.

The Brewers Need To Add Another Hurler

May 30, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

"Chance of being traded: 25 percent," Passan and McDaniel wrote. "Rest-of-season impact: Moderate. Years of control: A 2027 mutual option for $30 million with a $10 million buyout. The buzz: Like with Contreras, there are complications. Gray also has a no-trade clause. And then there's the financial matter: On top of the $10 million or so he'd be owed in salary for the final two months -- around the same as Skubal -- Gray's restructured contract after his trade from St. Louis to Boston includes a $10 million buyout on a $30 million mutual option for 2027.

"Considering mutual options don't get picked up, that is a pricey deadline acquisition, leaving Boston somewhat hamstrung unless it's willing to pay down a significant portion and convince Gray to accept a deal. ... Best fits: Braves, Padres, Cubs, Brewers, White Sox."

From a pure production standpoint, Gray would be an awesome target. He has a 3.03 ERA in 12 starts to go along with an 8-1 record. Plus, the Brewers have fleeced the Red Sox in two different trades when it comes to pitchers, including Harrison and Priester. Plus, Gray has had success in smaller markets before, like with the then-Oakland Athletics, Cincinnati Reds, and the Minnesota Twins.

On the negative side, Gray has a $30 million mutual option for the 2027 season with a $10 million buyout. From a pure production standpoint, Gray would be exactly what the Brewers need. But that buyout is the biggest sticking point. Is Gray worth paying $10 million next year with no guarantee he'd stay in Milwaukee? Arguably, that would be a lot. The Brewers need another hurler and Gray would certainly help, but this may not make a lot of sense, unless Boston included cash.