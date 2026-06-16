Brewers’ Rotation Outlook Is About to Flip Thanks to Brandon Woodruff

The Milwaukee Brewers had a good day on Tuesday, to say the least.

First and foremost, the official promotion of No. 4 prospect Cooper Pratt to the big leagues has injected some excitement into the fanbase, to say the least. That's not all, though.

MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that All-Star starter Brandon Woodruff is set to make another minor league rehab start with High-A Wisconsin on Tuesday night.

"Another Brewers roster move: Brandon Woodruff sent to High-A Wisconsin on rehab assignment and will start tonight," McCalvy wrote.

This is expected to be his final minor league rehab outing before coming back up to the big league club. Brewers manager Pat Murphy shared on Saturday that the plan with Woodruff was for him to make another minor league start and then he thinks the veteran will be back afterward.

With Woodruff starting on Tuesday, that would make a realistic return for him potentially as soon as Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, if Milwaukee follows a typical five-day starter schedule. If not on Sunday, his return should be shortly afterward, barring a setback in his outing on Tuesday night.

The Brewers Had A Great Day

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

This is exactly what the Brewers need right now. The two biggest issues facing Milwaukee right now are the offense on the left side of the infield and the thing starting rotation. Pratt was promoted on Tuesday to help solve the infield issue. To get Pratt to the majors, the Brewers designated veteran utility man Luis Rengifo for assignment. Rengifo wasn't able to get his bat going this season, so it was the right call to make the change. So, one of the club's biggest issues seemingly has a solution.

The other issue for Milwaukee right now is the starting rotation dealing with injuries all over the place. Woodruff has been a prominent part of that, but that fortunately is about to change. Woodruff will immediately solve the club's rotation problem and give the club another high-end option, along with Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison. Having a healthy three-headed monster at the top of the rotation in Misiorowski, Harrison and Woodruff arguably will be enough for the club to compete against any other rotation in the league.

Again, it was a good day for Brewers fans on Tuesday, to say the least. Milwaukee has already been good this season. Now, the organization is trending up even more.