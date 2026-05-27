Brewers-Cardinals 'Handled' Abner Uribe Drama, Per Christian Yelich

It was a wild night between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night, but it appears as though the two sides have worked through their drama without any more fireworks.

On Tuesday, Brewers hurler Abner Uribe threw a pitch up and in at Cardinals slugger Iván Herrera. After he got out of a jam in the eighth inning, he celebrated while looking right at St. Louis' dugout.

Abner Uribe hits the D-Generation X crotch chop after an inning-ending strikeout against the Cardinals. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZPnV6atxyD — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 27, 2026

The Drama Is Over Between The Brewers And Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) is shown during the first inning of their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, May 23, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Afterward, he publicly apologized to his team but claimed that part of the reason why he responded how he did after getting out of the eighth inning was that Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was "making signs" towards the Brewers' dugout, insinuating that he was going to hit guys.

Despite all of the drama, Brewers star Christian Yelich shared that the beed has been "handled," as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"Christian Yelich says last night’s beef between the Brewers and Cardinals has been 'handled,'" McCalvy wrote on X. "Asked whether that means internally or via overtures between the two clubhouses, he said, 'Both.'"

Christian Yelich says last night’s beef between the Brewers and Cardinals has been “handled.” Asked whether that means internally or via overtures between the two clubhouses, he said, “Both.” — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 27, 2026

The Brewers and Cardinals are long-time rivals and there's always going to be a bit of tension when these two teams get together. Fortunately, there wasn't anything too crazy out of Tuesday night's contest. There was a high pitch and a celebration geared towards the Cardinals' dugout. No benches cleared and nothing negative happened, outside of comments.

Hopefully, Yelich is right and the drama is all over. At this point, there's no need to talk about it further. What's more important is the action on the field and Milwaukee is one of the hottest overall teams in the league right now. The Brewers entered the day on Wednesday with two straight wins over the Cardinals. Milwaukee entered the day on Wednesday winners of 18 of its last 25 games and in first place in the National League Central at 32-20. The Cardinals entered the day in second place at 29-24, 3 1/2 games back. That's all much more important than the bit of drama on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee is playing good baseball overall and needs to keep that up, rather than feeding into the noise. This is a club that can do something special this season as long as they keep playing their game. There's no need for the drama. That's part of the reason why Brewers manager Pat Murphy called it "unacceptable."