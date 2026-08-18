Brewers' Christian Yelich Ripped For Being 'Nothing More Than A Statue' Amid Struggles

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a gaping hole at designated hitter for much of the 2026 season.

Brewers fans shouldn't forget what Christian Yelich has brought to the franchise over the last eight-plus years, but his struggles this year have been obvious.

The 2018 NL MVP, two-time batting champion and three-time All-Star has posted career lows in on-base percentage (.307), slugging percentage (.364) and OPS (.672) this season and he's recorded -0.3 Wins Above Replacement (WAR).

Johnny Flores Jr. of The Athletic called out Yelich's performance this season in the publication's MLB Power Rankings on Tuesday.

"After posting a 121 wRC+ last season, earning down-ballot NL MVP votes in the process, Yelich has fully bottomed out in 2026. His 86 wRC+ is the third worst among primary designated hitters with at least 300 plate appearances. The former MVP has looked utterly lost at the plate, and there’s no underlying red ink to support a turnaround. All that has led to a negative WAR season," the MLB senior editor wrote. "Perhaps more concerning is that Milwaukee is on the hook for two more years of the 34-year-old at a hair over $23 million per season. At this point, Yelich is nothing more than a statue at the plate, and an expensive one at that."

Yelich's Home-Road Splits Are Drastic This Season

Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) hits an RBI double during the fourth inning of their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 34-year-old's numbers on the road in 2026 have been brutal, but he's at least had somewhat respectable batting statistics at American Family Field.

Yelich has hit four home runs and registered 26 RBIs, a .256/.335/.406 slash line and 19 walks with 50 strikeouts across 182 plate appearances covering 44 home games this season. He's had just four home runs, 14 RBIs and a .198/.281/.326 triple slash with 17 walks and 53 strikeouts in 193 plate appearances across 42 road contests in 2026.

The home-road splits are drastic enough where manager Pat Murphy should consider taking Yelich out of the lineup when Milwaukee is on the road.

The Brewers begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners, with a trio of crucial contests vs. the Atlanta Braves coming this weekend.

Milwaukee leads the second-place Chicago Cubs by 4 1/2 games in the NL Central and the Los Angeles Dodgers by 2 1/2 games in the race for the best record in the senior circuit. The Brewers are also ahead of the Braves by just three games in the NL standings.