Brewers Could Explore These Three Ex-All-Stars For DH, Sign Former World Series MVP

The Milwaukee Brewers failed to add a big bat before the 2026 MLB trade deadline and thus far, have scored just 10 runs across four games in August.

Despite still ranking fifth in MLB in runs scored (562) and batting average (.254) this season, the Brewers remain last in baseball with just 103 home runs.

Milwaukee legend and 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich has struggled most of the year as the primary designated hitter with just seven home runs, 37 RBIs and career lows in on-base percentage (.316), slugging percentage (.371) and OPS (.687). Yelich is 0-for-12 in August and has homered just once over the last month.

While Yelich's veteran leadership is still a big part of the team, it's time for manager Pat Murphy to experiment with a new designated hitter.

A trio of former All-Stars, including one regular season and one World Series MVP, have recently been let go by their teams and the Brewers would be wise to pursue one of them.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly releasing 35-year-old designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, but the three-time All-Star has been even worse than Yelich in 2026 and carries off-the-field baggage.

The Atlanta Braves, meanwhile, released Andrew McCutchen from their Triple-A roster on Monday. While the idea of a reunion with the 2012 NL MVP and 2022 Milwaukee outfielder sounds intriguing, the Brewers should resist temptation here as well.

The five-time All-Star had been playing well with Triple-A Gwinnett but went just 14-for-73 with one home earlier this year with the Texas Rangers and will be 40 years old in October.

Two-Time World Series Champion Began 2026 Hot, Could Get Second Chance

Jul 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) gets a congratulatory handshake from third base coach Keith Johnson (89) as he runs out his solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One final option for the Brew Crew is Jorge Soler, who was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Unlike Ozuna and McCutchen, Milwaukee should strongly consider bringing in Soler.

The 34-year-old got off to a hot start this spring, recording six home runs and 23 RBIs through April, but landed on the injured list in June due to a left oblique strain.

Soler is just three years removed from his 2023 NL All-Star honor with the Miami Marlins and finished 2024 with 21 home runs across 142 games split between the Braves and San Francisco Giants. Soler posted 12 home runs and 34 RBIs in only 82 contests with the Angels in 2025.

He's hit 12 home runs in 86 games this season and was technically leading all Los Angeles players with 49 RBIs when he was let go. Outfielder Jo Adell was traded to the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, along with his 62 RBIs.

Soler isn't a perfect fit for the Brewers' lineup, but he couldn't do much worse than Yelich is right now.