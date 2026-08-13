How Brewers Could Fall From First Place In NL Central This Weekend Vs. Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers are the three-time defending champions of the NL Central. They've been in first place in the division since May 19 and were 6.5 games ahead of the second-place Chicago Cubs entering August.

Following their sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres, the Brewers are now just three games in front of the Cubs and there's a very real chance that they'll be off their perch atop the NL Central by the end of the weekend.

Milwaukee begins a massive four-game set on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

Ironically, the Dodgers (three-time defending NL West champions) have also been in first place in their division since May 19, though their lead ballooned to as many as 14 games as late as July 8. Los Angeles' edge over the second-place Padres is down to a still comfortable 8.5 games and following a 1-7 start to the month, the Dodgers swept the Kansas City Royals in a three-game set from Monday to Wednesday.

Los Angeles is, of course, the two-time defending World Series champions, and Milwaukee is in danger of falling out of first place in the NL Central as soon as Sunday.

Here Come The Red-Hot Cubs

Aug 11, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Cubs fans hold a W flag in the stands after the Cubs' game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Brewers were being swept by San Diego, the North Siders were winning their first two games of a road series vs. the Washington Nationals on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chicago will throw MLB trade deadline acquisition Kevin Gausman on Thursday against Washington before heading home to face the rival St. Louis Cardinals from Friday to Sunday.

The worst case (but very real) scenario for the Brew Crew would be for the Cubs to finish off the Nationals on Thursday and sweep the Cardinals.

In that case, Milwaukee would need to salvage at least a series split against the Dodgers to remain in first place.

Unsurprisingly, Los Angeles has been slightly better at home (36-23) than on the road (37-25) this year, while the Brewers home (41-22) and road (33-25) split is even more lopsided.

The Dodgers' pitching staff leads MLB in quality starts (63), fewest hits allowed (864) and opponent's batting average (.218), while pacing the senior circuit in WHIP (1.16) as well.

The Brewers' offense, meanwhile, is in a funk.

Milwaukee hasn't scored more than six runs in a game across 12 contests this month and crossed home plate just seven times in the sweep vs. San Diego. The Brewers are still last in baseball with 111 home runs.

Milwaukee will have rookie Shane Drohan on the bump Thursday vs. Los Angeles' improving right-hander Roki Sasaki. The Dodgers will have a clear pitching advantage in Friday's matchup when it has two-time All-Star Yoshinobu Yamamato going against Robert Gasser.

The Brewers' best chance for a win should be Saturday, when NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski faces All-Star lefty Justin Wrobleski.

Milwaukee rookie Logan Henderson will have a huge assignment Sunday when he squares off against Los Angeles' marquee trade deadline acquisition Tarik Skubal.

Come Sunday night, the NL Central standings could look a bit different.