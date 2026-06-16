Brewers' Cooper Pratt Arrives: How He Got Here and Where He Fits

Milwaukee Brewers fans have been waiting for a while, but Tuesday night is expected to be the beginning of the Cooper Pratt era with the franchise in the big leagues.

On Sunday, various reports surfaced indicating that Pratt has been promoted to the big league club for the first time.

🚨HUG WATCH🚨



MLB's No. 63 prospect Cooper Pratt appears to be celebrating in the @nashvillesounds dugout after a potential call to The Show with the @Brewers.



More on the 21-year-old shortstop: https://t.co/bmBAiX4zNb pic.twitter.com/0egTcsoONB — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 14, 2026

On top of this, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Pratt is expected to be in the Brewers' lineup on Tuesday night when Milwaukee begins a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. On the same day, it was reported that Andrew Fischer and Josh Adamczewski were being promoted to Double-A Biloxi. On Monday, the Brewers officially confirmed Fischer and Adamczewski's promotions, but hasn't announced Pratt's just yet, as of writing.

This shouldn't shock any one, though. With Milwaukee not having a game on Monday, the Brewers didn't need to make the roster moves official. It should come Tuesday afternoon.

With Pratt expected to make his big league debut on Tuesday, let's take a look back at what got him here and project what a starting lineup could look like.

Cooper Pratt's Path To The Big Leagues

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt hits in the batting cage during spring training workouts Monday, February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pratt is a 21-year-old shortstop who was selected by the Brewers in the sixth round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft out of Magnolia Heights High School in Senatobia, Mississippi. His professional career began the same year with 12 games as a member of the ACL Brewers. He impressed right away while slashing .356/.426/.444 with an .870 OPS, two doubles and one triple.

In 2024, he spent time with Class-A Carolina and High-A Wisconsin. In his first full year of professional baseball, he played in 96 games and slashed .277/.362/.406 with a .769 OPS, eight homers, 45 RBIs and 27 stolen bases.

He shot his way up the Brewers' prospect list and spent the 2025 season in Double-A. He spent the entire season there and although he took a bit of a step back offensively, he showed plenty of promise, obviously. Milwaukee invested a long-term extension in Pratt earlier this season worth over $50 million. He struggled out of the gate offensively down in Triple-A in 2026, but turned things around over the last month, or so. Now, he's coming up to the big leagues where he's expected to be a fixture on the left side of the infield.

Projected Starting Lineup

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara and infielder Cooper Pratt come off the field together during spring training workouts Monday, February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Christian Yelich, DH

2. Jackson Chourio, LF

3. Brice Turang, 2B

4. William Contreras, C

5. Andrew Vaughn, 1B

6. Garrett Mitchell, CF

7. Sal Frelick, RF

8. Cooper Pratt, SS

9. Joey Ortiz, 3B

Oritz has plenty of experience playing third base for the Brewers. With Pratt in the mix, he'll surely take over shortstop. Ortiz could easily shift over to third base or to the bench. Jett Williams is down in Triple-A and should be an option to come up at some point in the not-so-distant future.