Cooper Pratt Is Brewers’ Clear Next MLB Promotion Candidate

The Milwaukee Brewers are 16-14 on the season and should be even better in the near future.

First and foremost, both Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn are down with Triple-A Nashville on a minor league rehab assignment and should be back in the coming days. Both Chourio and Vaughn have been talked about a lot, and rightfully so. They will help to bolster an offense that needs some more firepower. That's not a hot take, or anything of that nature. Milwaukee has been missing these two, plus Christian Yelich, and yet they stayed above water.

Chourio and Vaughn should help soon, but there are internal pieces down in the minors who could help in the near future as well. For example, while updating the list of the top prospects for Milwaukee, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel pointed to shortstop Cooper Pratt as the team's next expected prospect to make jump to the majors.

Who Is Milwaukee's Next Prospect Who Could Come Up?

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Brandon Sproat has graduated, and this is still a deep list with another half a dozen or more prospects you could add at the end of the list: OF Luis Lara, OF Marco Dinges, 1B Blake Burke, OF Braylon Payne, LHP J.D. Thompson," McDaniel wrote. "Henderson, Williams, Quero and Pratt seem to be big league factors pretty soon, while Letson, Adams and Adamczewski are maybe just one year behind.

"Next to debut: Pratt signed an eight-year extension last month and could be a utility option given his contact/defensive profile."

This shouldn't be a shock to anyone. Despite a slow start to the season offensively down in Triple-A, the Brewers believe in Pratt and already have invested a long-term deal in him. He's also starting to heat up down in Triple-A. Over Pratt's last seven games, he's batting a crisp .476 (10-for-21) with one homer, five RBIs, seven walks and one double.

There have also been clips shared to social media of shortstop Joey Ortiz getting some work in at third base.

Looks like Joey Ortiz is getting some pregame work in at 3B this morning



Played there regularly in 2024 but hasn't been at the hot corner since pic.twitter.com/QCD6EAEeTj — David Gasper (@dgasper24) April 26, 2026

If Pratt is promoted to the majors, an easy option would be shifting Ortiz back to third base, where he played when Willy Adames was still in Milwaukee.

If the Brewers are going to promote any of their top prospect, the most obvious answer is the guy who just got a big contract and is red-hot down in Triple-A.

Right now, the Brewers are playing well. If Chourio and Vaughn return next week and Pratt is promoted shortly afterward, this club could get a lot better quickly.