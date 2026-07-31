Andrew McCutchen Heating Up Down in Braves Minor League System

An appearance by Andrew McCutchen in an Atlanta Braves uniform isn't remotely imminent. Despite that fact, they should be encouraged by how he's performing for Triple-A Gwinnett.

Since going hitless in his first game with the Stripers, he's gone on a six-game hitting streak. He's had three consecutive multi-hit games, including two with multiple extra-base hits.

Overall on the year, he's batting .313 with an .899 OPS, a home run, seven RBIs and a stolen base. His lone home runs a solo shot hit against the Durham Bulls on July 25.

Andrew McCutchen put game two vs. Iowa away with this solo shot, his first for the @GoStripers. It was his first Triple-A home run since 5/31/09 with Indianapolis vs. Pawtucket, 17 years, 1 month, and 25 days (or 6,264 total days) ago. Between Triple-A homers, he hit 333 in MLB. pic.twitter.com/4ACgYoCZ2g — Dave Lezotte (@DaveLezotte) July 26, 2026

If the need should arise, perhaps the Braves have McCutchen on their radar. It's a situation where they would need to be absolutely sure that they want to make that call. Once he's up, the only way to send him down is by designating him for assignment.

After that, he likely goes elsewhere. Since he's already been with two different MLB organizations this season, there could very well be a third that will bite. The name alone still has enough allure.

Looking at the stats alone from when he last played in the major leagues earlier this season, it was a lackluster showing. McCutchen batting .192 with a .537 OPS, one home run and five RBIs. He had a solid showing in nine spring training games before getting called up.

Maybe he needed more time to truly be ready to face major league pitching. It could also mean that he's still at a point where he can handle Triple-A and quad-A caliber ballplayers no problem but he'll struggle against big league arms.

The only way to really know for sure is if he gets a shot, and we aren't sure if and when that'll come.

Last season, he posted a .700 OPS with 13 home runs and 57 RBIs. That's a showing that would be enough to keep him on a major league roster if he can repeat it in a future stint.

At his age, he can bring value in another way. He can help mentor the next generation of players who come through Triple-A while he's there. Current members of the team have benefited from previous veterans who have come and gone. It could be his turn, and he'd be a fantastic option for young ballplayers to learn from.

McCutchen was the 2013 National League MVP, a three-time MVP finalist and a five-time All-Star with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first half of the 2010s decade. He's managed to stick around the league as a veteran effective bat, and he's assembled for himself an 18-year career in the major leagues.

Many would take the opportunity to learn from someone with this resume in a heartbeat.

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