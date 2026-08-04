Angels Make Huge Decision About Jorge Soler

Jorge Soler's tenure with the Angels is over.

According to multiple reports, the Angels made the harsh but understandable decision to designate Soler for assignment Tuesday, one day after they embraced a wholesale rebuild at the MLB trade deadline.

Soler, 34, was slashing .203/.291/.373 this season. He spent most of June on the injured list with a left oblique strain. In 28 games since returning, he slashed .167/.271/.314 with 42 strikeouts..

The transaction has yet to be officially announced by the team, and the corresponding roster move is unknown. However, the impetus behind the move is clear.

A free agent at the end of the season, Soler was not going to be part of the Angels' future. If nothing else, their activity leading up to the MLB trade deadline on Monday made it clear that interim GM John Mozeliak is firmly focused on the future.

Mozeliak got the green light to trade pitchers Ryan Zeferjahn, Kirby Yates, Chase Silseth, Jose Soriano and Brent Suter, catcher Logan O’Hoppe and outfielder Jo Adell. Shortstop Arjun Nimmala and catcher Moises Ballesteros, two Top-100 prospects entering the 2026 season, headlined the return.

The Angels also promoted their 2025 first-round draft pick, pitcher Tyler Bremner, to Double-A Rocket City among a slew of promotions earlier in the day.

The Angels are responsible for a pro-rated portion of Soler's $9 million salary (roughly $3 million) for this season unless he is claimed by another team.

More to come on this story.