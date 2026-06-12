Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski's Fastball Is Unlike Anything MLB Has Seen

The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the most electric pitchers in Major League Baseball, to say the least, in Jacob Misiorowski.

Misiorowski has been incredible so far this season in his second campaign in the majors. He has made 13 starts and is leading qualifying starters with a 1.50 ERA and a 116-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 78 innings pitched. Misiorowski is leading the league in ERA (1.50), strikeouts (116), WHIP (0.808), fewest hits per nine innings (4.7), and strikeouts per nine innings (13.4).

That's not all, though. ESPN Insights pointed out on X on Friday that Misiorowski already has set a new record for most pitches at 100 miles per hour or more in a season in the pitch tracking era (since 2008) with 402. But even that's not all. They pointed out that it's almost double the entire rest of the league combined this season.

Jacob Misiorowski Has Been Ridiculous

Jun 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"When Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski takes the mound tonight, he'll look to add to his 402 pitches of at least 100+ MPH. That's already the most in a single season in the pitch tracking era (since 2008) and nearly double the rest of MLB combined."

When Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski takes the mound tonight, he'll look to add to his 402 pitches of at least 100+ MPH.



That's already the most in a single season in the pitch tracking era (since 2008) and nearly double the rest of MLB COMBINED 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mbIVGpLoUZ — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) June 12, 2026

The Brewers had a day off on Thursday after losing two straight against the Athletics. The Brewers will kick off a three-game series on Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. Milwaukee will send Misiorowski to the mound looking to get the club back in the win column.

When the 2026 season began, it was known that Misiorowski was going to be the team's ace. He has the talent and upside and showed last season that he could be special. While this is the case, no one really could've predicted that his season was going to be just as good as it has been so far. This is a guy who threw the seven fastest pitches in the pitch tracking era in the same inning of a game back in May. It is absurd how good he has been.

If the righty can continue to pitch like this, there is a very real chance that some hardware could be in his future after the season. Right now, him, Cristopher Sánchez of the Philadelphia Phillies, and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers should be considered the three favorites for the National League Cy Young Award and arguably Misiorowski should have the inside track.