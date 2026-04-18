Brewers Dodge Bullet as Kyle Harrison Set to Face Tigers

The Milwaukee Brewers will have a key piece back in the starting rotation in the coming days.

Milwaukee had a bit of a scare recently with Kyle Harrison banging up his knee and wrist. It was quickly made clear that Harrison wouldn't need an Injured List stint, but it initially wasn't clear when he would pitch again. It was known that he was being pushed back for a few days, but it initially wasn't shared which series he would return.

On Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Harrison will return to the mound in the club's upcoming series against the Detroit Tigers.

"Jackson Chourio progressed to taking swings for the first time today," Hogg wrote. "Kyle Harrison is slated to make a start during the Detroit series."

The Brewers Hurler Will Return Next Week

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throws during the first inning of their game against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday, March 30, 2026 American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Brewers will kick off a three-game series against the Tigers beginning on Tuesday, April 21. The series will run through Thursday, April 23. Currently, Harrison is scheduled to return to the hill for the Tuesday tilt.

The 24-year-old has been great for the Brewers so far this season when he has been on the mound. He has made three starts and has a 3.07 ERA across 14 2/3 innings pitched. On top of this, Harrison has a 15-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio across the 14 2/3 innings pitched. In comparison, Harrison only pitched 35 2/3 innings in the majors in 2025 as a member of the San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox. He spent most of the season down in the minors after he was traded from the Giants to the Red Sox in the Rafael Devers deal last June.

Harrison was traded from Boston to the Brewers ahead of the 2026 season in a deal centered around infielder Caleb Durbin. If you're a Brewers fan who was concerned about Harrison, there's no reason to be now. He's alright and will return to the hill early this upcoming week.

In his place, the Brewers turned to young hurler Coleman Crow on Friday, who made his Major League Baseball debut and pitched 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins and allowed two earned runs. On Saturday, the Brewers optioned him back down to Triple-A Memphis after just one day in the majors.

Milwaukee dealt with so many injuries in the rotation last year, that it was hard not to be thinking about that when it was shared that Harrison was banged up. Fortunately, there are no issues right now.