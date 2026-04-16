Brewers Catch Break With Kyle Harrison Injury News

The Milwaukee Brewers got an update on young starting pitcher Kyle Harrison on Wednesday.

Harrison is a bit banged up right now. His last start came on April 11 against the Washington Nationals. He tossed 4 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs and struck out only one batter. Harrison took a throw from Gary Sánchez right off his kneecap and went down briefly.

Brutal start to the Brewers-Nats game. Milwaukee starter Kyle Harrison is limping after covering first base on this Gary Sánchez error.



But after a long chat with the medical staff, he told them, "Let's do it."



He's going to try to stay in the game. pic.twitter.com/oqtrRoGNYa — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 11, 2026

Kyle Harrison Injury Update

Apr 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

That's not all. He tweaked his wrist throughout the contest as well. On Wednesday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that the Brewers are expected to push Harrison's next start, but he isn't expected to be placed on the Injured List.

"Nothing official yet, but the Brewers are expected to push Kyle Harrison’s next start a few days to allow more time for his left wrist to heal. This is not expected to be an IL situation," McCalvy wrote.

Milwaukee is dealing with injuries all over the place, with the most recent being Christian Yelich, who was placed on the Injured List with an adductor strain. If the Brewers were to lose Harrison for any time, it would be brutal for the rotation. Fortunately, though, it sounds like he just needs a few extra days right now. The club doesn't have Quinn Priester right now, who is on the Injured List himself and is recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome.

Harrison was acquired from the Boston Red Sox, like Priester was last year, and has been great on the mound. The 24-year-old has made three starts so far this season and has a 3.07 ERA across 14 2/3 innings pitched in a Brewers uniform. When healthy, Milwaukee has a potentially elite rotation with Harrison, Jacob Misiorowski, Chad Patrick, Brandon Woodruff and Brandon Sproat.

Patrick has the ball for Milwaukee on Wednesday night. Sproat is scheduled to take the mound for Milwaukee on Thursday. Right now, the Brewers are "TBD" in the rotation for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As of this moment, it isn't clear when Harrison's next outing will be. If he were on regular rest, it would be the 16th or 17th. If the club is just pushing him back a few days, the best-case scenario would be if he's able to go on the 18th or the 19th against the Miami Marlins. Sandy Alcántara is scheduled to face the Brewers on the 18th and the Marlins' starter hasn't been announced for Sunday.