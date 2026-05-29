Brewers Fans Would Be Big Winners if MLB Owners’ CBA Proposal Passed

On Thursday, Major League Baseball made its initial collective bargaining agreement proposal to the Major League Baseball Players Association and it was surprisingly not as bad as you'd expect.

That doesn't mean it was perfect and nor does it mean that it's going to be accepted. In fact, the MLBPA almost immediately released a statement and shut it down, while alluding to the 1994-95 strike in the process. This is because the league proposed a salary cap and the MLBPA responded by saying the last time the league made a push like that, it led to the strike. Arguably, not the greatest argument or public relations at this stage of the negotiations, but that's one person's opinion.

On top of the salary cap, the league also proposed a salary floor of $171.2 million, as shared by ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Brewers Fans May Like The First MLB CBA Proposal

Apr 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

"Breaking: As expected, MLB proposed a hard salary cap to union officials today as part of the next CBA, sources tell ESPN. The salary floor for teams beginning in 2027 would be set at $171.2 million which includes player benefits with the ceiling at $245.3 million," Rogers wrote.

If you're a Milwaukee Brewers fan, that $171.2 million number should be music to your ears. Right now, the Brewers are 33-20 with a tax payroll just north of $139 million. Imagine this club with roughly $30 million more in salary? The club needs a slugger. If they needed to reach that threshold, that $30 million in difference would be plenty to land not only a good bat, but a star.

Last season, the Brewers set the franchise wins record with 97 wins, despite a tax payroll just north of $143 million. Again, imagine this team with almost $30 million more on the books? They already are arguably the most well-run team in baseball. Now, add some more cash into the mix and all of a sudden we're talking about a higher ceiling already.

Now, of course, we're talking about a complicated subject and there's more that goes into it than just simply the salaries, like benefits. But if there was a salary floor in that range, the Brewers would have to increase their spending and that would be good in general.

The first proposal isn't going to be the one that gets over the finish line. It's a start. But it's one Brewers fans may like.