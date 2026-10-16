Brewers Flip the Script on Dodgers After Last Year's NLCS Sweep

The Milwaukee Brewers have officially turned the tables on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Just one year after being swept in the 2025 National League Championship Series, Milwaukee returned the favor Thursday night, defeating the Dodgers 6-4 in Game 4 to complete a four-game sweep and advance to the World Series for the first time in 44 years.

“You have to have that faith, and you have to have, like, the belief that you know this group can get it done,” Brewers captain Christian Yelich said. “It's hard. But like I’ve said throughout this series, it's hard to draw comparisons from year to year. This team's different than last year's team.”

Brewers' Relentless Offense Capitalizes on Dodgers' Missed Opportunities

GARRETT MITCHELL WILL NOT BE DENIED pic.twitter.com/pTKyUKW7kM — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 16, 2026

Los Angeles jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning, highlighted by a three-run home run from Shohei Ohtani. But Milwaukee battled back, scoring four unanswered runs before Garrett Mitchell delivered a go-ahead solo home run off Tanner Scott in the sixth inning. David Hamilton added an insurance run with a solo homer in the ninth,

"It’s funny, we are hitting some homers, but that’s not the approach at the plate," outfielder Sal Frelick said. "It’s just: apply pressure, apply pressure. I think by applying pressure, we’re able to dictate that pace of play.

"It’s not result-oriented, it’s just at-bat oriented. It doesn’t matter if you get out, get on, strike out, whatever. Just take a chunk of the pitcher with you and establish (a style of) playing that way."

The Dodgers stranded 24 runners across four games and went just 4-for-27 (.148) with runners in scoring position. Their struggles were specifically evident in Game 4, when they left five runners on base and failed to capitalize on several late scoring opportunities.

Milwaukee's Bullpen Shuts Down Dodgers' Star-Studded Lineup

YOUR MILWAUKEE BREWERS ARE HEADING TO THE WORLD SERIES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9wrVOIy54p — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 16, 2026

The Brewers turned to rookie Shane Drohan to open Game 4, marking his postseason debut. The 27-year-old left-hander pitched one inning, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while recording a strikeout.

Dustin May took over in the second inning, but struggled against his former team. The right-hander surrendered three runs on four hits across three innings. Despite the early deficit, Milwaukee's pitching staff settled in and gave its offense an opportunity to mount a comeback.

JoJo Romero entered the fifth inning and delivered two scoreless frames, allowing just one hit while striking out three batters. The left-hander would end up earning the victory.

Aaron Ashby then took over in the seventh inning and closed out the game with three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three without issuing a walk.

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