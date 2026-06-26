Brewers Flop Luis Rengifo Signs With Padres 3 Days After Release

The Milwaukee Brewers made a difficult decision to move on from veteran utility man Luis Rengifo and it didn't take him long to find a new home.

Rengifo signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal to join Milwaukee this past offseason and played a significant role in the infield throughout the first few months of the season, but his bat unfortunately didn't get going. When Milwaukee announced the promotion of No. 4 overall prospect Cooper Pratt, it also announced that Rengifo was being designated for assignment. Rengifo played in 57 games before being DFA'd and slashed .205/.280/.254 with zero homers and 19 RBIs. Rengifo was not claimed off waivers and Milwaukee ultimately released him. His release was made official on June 23.

Now, he has found a new home three days later. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported on Friday that Rengifo is signing with the San Diego Padres on a minor league deal.

Luis Rengifo Found A New Home

Jun 10, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Rengifo (13) runs to first base during the eighth inning against the Athletics at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

"The Padres and veteran infielder Luis Rengifo have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to sources. Rengifo was released by the Brewers this week after he hit .205/. 280/.254 in 57 games," Lin wrote.

The vast majority of the Brewers' moves over the last few years have been major hits. Unfortunately, the Rengifo deal doesn't fit that category. But he's a talented player overall and one Milwaukee could see again this season. Milwaukee has a three-game series against the Padres coming up in August at Petco Park. The series will take place from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12. That's it for regular season matchups between these two clubs for the rest of the 2026 season, but these are two playoff hopefuls we're talking about.

Milwaukee is the best team in the National League Central by a wide margin. Milwaukee is 49-29 and has a 6 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs. It would take a total collapse for Milwaukee to lose its lead in the NL Central. The Padres, on the other hand, are fighting for a National League Wild Card spot. Right now, the Padres are on the outside looking in at 42-37 and are a half-game behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the final NL Wild Card spot. So, Brewers fans could very well end up seeing Rengifo later on this summer if he's able to make it up to the Padres' big league club.

Rengifo was brought to Milwaukee to try to add a utility guy with offensive upside. He's a career .246 hitter and is just two seasons removed from batting .300 in 78 games for the Los Angeles Angels in 2024. There's upside there for the 29-year-old. Unfortunately, just not with Milwaukee.