Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs 3-Game Series Preview
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The Milwaukee Brewers certainly have a fun series ahead of them this weekend.
After a day off on Thursday, the Brewers will return to action on Friday night at American Family Field against the National League Central rival Chicago Cubs. Any time these two teams get together, it's electric. Right now, the Brewers are in first place in the National League Central with a 49-29 record.
The Cubs are getting hot and are back in second place, just in front of the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cubs are 44-37 on the season right now and have won four games in a row. St. Louis had been in second place for a while, but had its game postponed on Thursday due to inclement weather. The Cubs and Cardinals were tied in the standings on Thursday. But Chicago was able to play its game and beat the New York Mets, 4-3, so it has a half-game lead over the Cardinals.
We're going to see the best of the division throughout the weekend and the action begins on Friday night at 6:45 p.m. CDT.
Pitching Matchups
Friday: Jacob Misiorowski (MIL) vs. Colin Rea (CHC) — First Pitch: 6:45 p.m. CDT
Saturday: Kyle Harrison (MIL) vs. TBD (CHC) — First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. CDT
Sunday: Brandon Woodruff (MIL) vs. TBD (CHC) — First PitchL 1:10 p.m. CDT
It's not hard to see which team has the advantage from the pitching matchups. Misiorowski is the most dominant hurler in baseball right now and has allowed just three earned runs since May 1. Kyle Harrison has a 2.50 ERA in 14 starts this season and has been lights-out. Woodruff just returned from the Injured List and pitched six shutout innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
Rea was a member of the Brewers for three seasons. The organization certainly is familiar with him. This season, he has a 4.99 ERA in 16 appearances, including 12 starts.
Trends Before Friday
Both the Brewers and the Cubs are red-hot right now. Milwaukee is entering the series with four straight wins, including a three-game series sweep over the Reds. The Cubs are entering the series with four straight wins, including a four-game sweep over the Mets. Both the Brewers and the Cubs have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.
It's important to note that the Brewers have been the clear-cut No. 1 club in the division this season. For example, the Brewers enter the series with a +123 run differential on the season. The Cubs have the second-highest mark in the division at +37.
Injuries
The Brewers are expected to get reliever Jared Koenig back into the mix throughout the weekend. On Thursday, it was shared that Craig Yoho was being optioned down to Triple-A to make room on the roster.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com