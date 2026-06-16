Brewers Pull Plug on Luis Rengifo, Officially Promote Cooper Pratt

When it was reported on Sunday that No. 4 overall prospect Cooper Pratt was being promoted to the big leagues, the corresponding move wasn't initially made clear.

That's because the club had a day off on Monday and didn't need to formally announce anything yet at the time. Immediately, speculation surfaced pointing in different directions about what the Brewers could do to make room for Pratt. Unsurprisingly, the idea of designating utility man Luis Rengifo for assignment was one of the options discussed.

There has been a lot more good for the Brewers this season than bad. Milwaukee is in first place in the National League Central at 43-26 and has the pieces needed to make a deep run this year. But the offense from the left side of the infield has been one of the team's few problems. Rengifo has added to this idea. On Tuesday, the Brewers officially made a change and designated Rengifo for assignment to make room for Pratt.

Milwaukee Is Making A Change

Jun 9, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Rengifo (13) throws to first during the sixth inning of the game against the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jeffery Bennett-Imagn Images | Jeffery Bennett-Imagn Images

The move to designate Rengifo for assignment shouldn't come as too big of a shock. He played in 57 games with the club and slashed .205/.280/.254 with a .534 OPS, zero homers, 19 RBIs, three stolen bases, 19 walks, nine doubles, and 19 runs scored. On the bright side, he only struck out 24 times in 57 games played. But his bat just wasn't able to get going.

This is a guy who slashed .238/.287/.335 with a .622 OPS last year with nine homers, 43 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and 16 doubles in 147 games with the Los Angeles Angels. He was a .300 hitter in 78 games in 2024 with Los Angeles. He batted .264 in both 2022 and 2023. Unfortunately, things just didn't work out the same way in Milwaukee.

Before the season, the Brewers signed the veteran to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with a $10 million mutual option for the 2027 season. At the end of the day, it wasn't a pricey deal and the Brewers are going to be just fine. Now, Pratt is coming to town and is expected to take over at shortstop. It wouldn't be shocking to see Joey Ortiz shift over to third base now with Rengifo out of the picture, at least for the time being. The Brewers have fellow elite prospect Jett Williams down in Triple-A making his case for a promotion as well.