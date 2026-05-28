Brewers Get More Good News As Luis Peña Returns After Medical Scare

It was a good day for the Milwaukee Brewers' organization in general on Wednesday.

First and foremost, the Brewers were able to take down the St. Louis Cardinals at home, despite being no-hit for seven innings, and sweep the National League Central rivals at American Family Field for the first time since 2011. Plus, of course, Aaron Ashby earned his league-leading ninth win of the season, so that's exciting.

That's not all, though.

Brewers No. 2 prospect Luis Peña was activated off the Minor League Injured List and returned to High-A Wisconsin.

The Brewers Phenom Returned On Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Luis Pena takes a throw in a double-play drill during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is big news for the Brewers. The No. 2 prospect collapsed due to dehydration in the Timber Rattlers' dugout on April 22. Since then, he has been working back into the mix slowly. He was cleared to return to baseball activities midway through the month after going through a wide range of medical testing, including cardiac and neurological tests.

Finally, he was back in the mix for Wisconsin on Wednesday. He was in the lineup for the first game of a doubleheader against High-A Peoria on Wednesday,

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Peña went 0-for-2 in his return. He entered the day slashing .385/.484/.558 with a 1.042 OPS on the season so far with one homer, nine RBIs, eight stolen bases, 10 walks, and 16 runs scored in 15 games played.

He's the Brewers' No. 2 prospect and the No. 19 overall prospect in the game in general at just 19 years old. He won't turn 20 years old until November 13. Last year, Jesús Made and Peña had comparable meteoric rises through the Brewers' farm system. They spent time together in Class-A and High-A. While this is the case, Made has been in Double-A so far this season, while Peña has been in High-A.

Before he had his medical scare, he looked like he should be in line for a promotion to Double-A in the very near future. Now, we have to see him get back into the swing of things, but a trip to Double-A should still be in the cards if he comes out of the gate as hot as he was before he landed on the Injured List.

All in all, it was a great day for the Brewers' organization. Milwaukee swept the Cardinals and one of the top prospects in the game returned to the field after a medical scare. What else could you ask for?